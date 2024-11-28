NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade Coffee, a leading specialty coffee marketplace, has been recognized as the top monthly coffee subscription service of 2024 by Expert Consumers. Renowned for its innovative approach to connecting coffee enthusiasts with the freshest roasts from independent U.S. roasters, Trade continues to set the benchmark in quality, customization, and convenience in the subscription coffee space.





Best Monthly Coffee Subscription Service:

Trade Coffee - excels with its personalized matches and 450+ freshly roasted options from top U.S. roasters.





This recognition highlights Trade’s commitment to offering a personalized coffee experience tailored to the unique tastes and preferences of its subscribers. With a lineup of over 450 craft coffees ranging from light and bright roasts to bold espressos and decafs, the platform has become a favorite among coffee lovers seeking variety and freshness.





As part of its dedication to introducing new customers to high-quality coffee, Trade offers a free first bag with every initial order.

Flexible Subscription Options

Trade’s personalized approach begins with a quiz to match subscribers' flavor and brewing preferences. Orders are roasted to order and shipped within 24 hours, arriving fresh in 3–5 days. Currently, Trade offers two subscription tiers:

Premium Tier : Designed for adventurous coffee enthusiasts, this tier features over 400 unique roasts with vibrant tasting notes and a focus on lighter roasts. Each bag is priced at $19.95, with free shipping included in prepaid bundles and 2lb subscriptions.

: Designed for adventurous coffee enthusiasts, this tier features over 400 unique roasts with vibrant tasting notes and a focus on lighter roasts. Each bag is priced at $19.95, with free shipping included in prepaid bundles and 2lb subscriptions. Select Tier: Perfect for those who prefer medium and dark roasts, this tier offers approachable blends starting at $15.75 per bag.

Subscribers can choose between two bag sizes to suit their preferences: the Standard Bag (10.93oz), which offers greater variety, or the Big Bag (32oz), providing cost savings of up to 25% per cup. Delivery frequency is highly flexible, with monthly coffee subscriptions offering the best value.

Trade offers two payment options on subscriptions. The Prepaid Subscription allows customers to save on shipping by pre-purchasing bundles of 3, 6, or 12 bags, while the Pay-per-Ship option provides pay-as-you-go flexibility, with a $1.95 shipping fee per bag, waived for 2lb bags.

Recognized for its focus on freshness, Trade Coffee ensures all coffee is roasted on demand, shipped quickly, and arrives at its peak flavor. For the full review, visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Trade: Trade (www.drinktrade.com) is a direct-to-consumer coffee subscription platform connecting coffee lovers with 55+ top U.S. roasters. Offering over 400 curated coffees, Trade matches users to their perfect brew through a data-driven algorithm, ensuring fresh, ethically sourced beans delivered to their door.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





