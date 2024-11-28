Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 3-month bills in the new series ICESEA 25 0304.
Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.580 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.300 million at a simple rate of 9.95%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
Iceland Seafood International hf: Completes auction of bills
