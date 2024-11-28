CF Energy Announces Q3 and Nine Months Result of 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024 and Nine Months in 2024” respectively).

Q3 2024 financial highlights

Continuing Operations

In millions Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change % Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Revenue 126.0 122.1 3.9 3 % 23.8 23.4 0.4 Gross Profit 33.3 30.5 2.8 9 % 6.3 5.8 0.5 Gross Profit Margin 26.4 % 25.0 % 1.4 % Net Profit 4.3 7.6 (3.3 ) -44 % 0.8 1.5 (0.7 ) Adjusted net Profit [Non-IFRS] 4.3 6.3 (2.0 ) -32 % 0.8 1.3 (0.5 ) EBITDA 24.9 25.5 (0.6 ) -2 % 4.7 4.9 (0.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA [Non-IFRS] 24.9 24.2 0.7 3 % 4.7 4.7 (0.0 )

Revenue in Q3 2024 was RMB126.0 million (approx. CAD23.8 million), an increase of RMB3.9 million (approx. CAD0.4 million), or 3%, from RMB122.1 million (approx. CAD23.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”).

Gross profit in Q3 2024 was RMB33.3 million (approx. CAD6.3 million), an increase of RMB2.8 million (CAD0.5 million) or 9% from RMB30.5 million (approx. CAD5.8 million) in Q3 2023. Overall Gross margin in Q3 2024 was 26.4%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points from 25.0% in Q3 2023.

In millions Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change % Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Net profit for the period 4.3 7.6 (3.3 ) -44 % 0.8 1.5 (0.7 ) Non-recurring/non-operating items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument - (1.3 ) 1.3 -100 % - (0.2 ) 0.2 Government financial assistance - - - 0 % - - - Adjusted net profit for the period (Non-IFRS) 4.3 6.3 (2.0 ) -32 % 0.8 1.3 (0.5 )

Net profit in Q3 2024 was RMB4.3 million (approx. CAD0.8 million), a decrease of RMB3.3 million (approx. CAD0.7 million), or 44% from RMB7.6 million (approx. CAD1.5 million) in Q3 2023. Net profit in Q3 2024 did not include non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the non-recurring items, the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB1.3 million (approx. CAD0.2 million), the adjusted net profit in Q3 2023 (non-IFRS) was RMB6.3 million (approx. CAD1.3 million). Adjusted net profit in Q3 2024 remained at RMB4.3 million, a decrease of RMB2.0 million (approx. CAD0.5 million) or 32% from adjusted net profit of RMB6.3 million (approx. CAD1.3 million) in Q3 2023.

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) from continuing operations in Q3 2024 was RMB0.10 (CAD0.02) per share, a decrease of RMB0.08 (CAD0.01), or 44% from earnings per share (basic and diluted) of RMB0.18 (CAD0.03) in Q3 2023.

In millions Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change % Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations EBITDA for the period 24.9 25.5 (0.6 ) -2 % 4.7 4.9 (0.2 ) Non-recurring/non-operating items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument - (1.3 ) 1.3 -100 % - (0.2 ) 0.2 Government financial assistance - - - 0 % - - - Adjusted EBITDA for the period (Non-IFRS) 24.9 24.2 0.7 3 % 4.7 4.7 (0.0 )

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) in Q3 2024 was RMB24.9 million (approx. CAD4.7 million), a decrease of RMB0.6 million (approx. CAD0.2 million), or 2%, from RMB25.5 million (approx. CAD4.9 million) in Q3 2023. EBITDA in Q3 2024 did not include non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the non-recurring items, the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB1.3 million (approx. CAD0.2 million), the adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023 (non-IFRS) was RMB24.2 million (approx. CAD4.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2024 remained at RMB24.9 million, an increase of RMB0.7 million (approx. CAD0.0 million), or 3% from the adjusted EBITDA of RMB24.2 million (approx. CAD4.7 million) in Q3 2023.

Nine Months 2024 financial highlights

Continuing Operations

In millions 1-9 2024 1-9 2023 Change % 1-9 2024 1-9 2023 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Revenue 376.4 325.2 51.2 16 % 71.1 62.3 8.8 Gross Profit 81.6 92.2 (10.6 ) -12 % 15.4 17.6 (2.2 ) Gross Profit Margin 21.7 % 28.3 % -6.6 % Net Profit 5.8 28.3 (22.5 ) -79 % 1.1 5.4 (4.3 ) Adjusted net Profit 5.8 21.5 (15.7 ) 3 % 1.1 4.1 (3.0 ) EBITDA 63.6 78.1 (14.5 ) -19 % 12.0 14.9 (2.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA 63.6 71.3 (7.7 ) -11 % 12.0 13.6 (1.6 )

Revenue for Nine Months in 2024 was RMB376.4 million (approx. CAD71.1 million), an increase of RMB51.2 million (approx. CAD8.8 million), or 16%, from RMB325.2 million (approx. CAD62.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (“Nine Months in 2023”).

Gross profit for Nine Months in 2024 was RMB81.6 million (approx. CAD15.4 million), a decrease of RMB10.6 million (CAD2.2 million), or 12% from RMB92.2 million (approx. CAD17.6 million) for Nine Months in 2023. Overall Gross margin for Nine Months in 2024 was 21.7%, a decrease of 6.6 percentage points from 28.3% for Nine Months in 2023.

In millions 1-9 2024 1-9 2023 Change % 1-9 2024 1-9 2023 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Net profit for the period 5.8 28.3 (22.5 ) -79 % 1.1 5.4 (4.3 ) Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument - (6.0 ) 6.0 -100 % - (1.2 ) 1.2 Government financial assistance - (0.8 ) 0.8 -100 % - (0.1 ) 0.1 Adjusted net profit for the period (non-IFRS) 5.8 21.5 (15.7 ) -73 % 1.1 4.1 (3.0 )

Net profit for Nine Months in 2024 was RMB5.8 million (approx. CAD1.1 million), a decrease of RMB22.5 million (approx. CAD4.3 million), or 79%, from RMB28.3 million (approx. CAD5.4 million) for Nine Months in 2023. Net profit for Nine Months in 2024 did not include non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the non-recurring items, the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB6.0 million (approx. CAD1.2 million) and government financial assistance of RMB0.8 million (approx. CAD0.1 million), the adjusted net profit for Nine Months in 2023 (non-IFRS) was RMB21.5 million (approx. CAD4.1 million). Adjusted net profit for Nine Months in 2024 remained at RMB5.8 million (approx. CAD1.1 million), a decrease of RMB15.7 million (approx. CAD3.0 million), or 73% from RMB21.5 million (approx. CAD4.1 million) for Nine Months in 2023.

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) from continuing operations for Nine Months in 2024 was RMB0.18 (CAD0.03) per share, a decrease of RMB0.33 (CAD0.02), or 65% from earnings per share (basic and diluted) of RMB0.51 (CAD0.10) for Nine Months in 2023.

In millions 1-9 2024 1-9 2023 Change % 1-9 2024 1-9 2023 Change (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations EBITDA for the period 63.6 78.1 (14.5 ) -19 % 12.0 14.9 (2.9 ) Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument - (6.0 ) 6.0 -100 % - (1.2 ) 1.2 Government financial assistance - (0.8 ) 0.8 -100 % - (0.1 ) 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA for the period 63.6 71.3 (7.7 ) -11 % 12.0 13.6 (1.6 )

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) for Nine Months in 2024 was RMB63.6 million (approx. CAD12.0 million), a decrease of RMB14.5 million (approx. CAD2.9 million), or 19%, from RMB78.1 million (approx. CAD14.9 million) for Nine Months in 2023. EBITDA for Nine Months in 2024 did not include non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the effects of non-recurring items, the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB6.0 million (approx. CAD1.2 million) and government financial assistance of RMB0.8 million (approx. CAD0.1 million), adjusted EBITDA for Nine Months in 2023 was RMB71.3 million (approx. CAD13.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA for Nine Months in 2024 remained at RMB63.6 million, a decrease of RMB7.7 million (approx. CAD1.6 million), or 11%, from RMB71.3 million (approx. CAD13.6 million) for Nine Months in 2023.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company's website at www.cfenergy.com.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

