Planetarium Labs Officially Launches Immortal Rising 2 Path of Ascension P2A Campaign with 50,000,000 $IMT in Rewards

Planetarium Labs, the leader in Web3 gaming innovation, has officially launched the Path of Ascension Play 2 Airdrop Campaign for Immortal Rising 2. The highly anticipated campaign invites players to engage in exciting missions, earn SoulBound Tokens (SBTs), and climb tiers to unlock exclusive rewards, marking a new era of player-driven engagement in Web3 gaming.

A total of 50,000,000 $IMT is reserved for this P2A campaign where players can complete a variety of social and in-game missions to collect SBTs. Each SBT carries a unique score that contributes to the player’s overall campaign performance. At the end of the season, participants will receive a final tier ranking based on their SBT collection, which determines their token allocation for $IMT, the native token of Immortal Rising 2.

To kickstart their journey, pre-registered players have already claimed an exclusive SBT that will serve as a secret incentive, further enriching their campaign experience.

“The P2A campaign reflects our commitment to creating engaging and rewarding experiences for Immortal Rising 2 players,” said Planetarium Labs CEO and Founder JC Kim. “This initiative not only enhances gameplay but also underscores the potential of Web3 technology to empower gamers and foster vibrant communities.”

Since its launch, Immortal Rising 2 has redefined the gaming landscape, combining cutting-edge Web3 technology with dynamic RPG mechanics. Built on Immutable's zkEVM and powered by Polygon, the game provides an immersive dark fantasy world that appeals to both traditional and blockchain gamers.

The P2A campaign builds on this foundation, leveraging the unique capabilities of blockchain to introduce meaningful player-driven progression and community incentives.

Players can join the campaign by completing missions through the official Immortal Rising 2 P2A page and participating in related community events on platforms like X and Discord. The first season is packed with activities designed to challenge and reward players, creating a truly immersive gaming experience.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

