First Responders Children’s Foundation Honors First Responder Hero Families at 23rd Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Day Parade Ceremony

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting the children of U.S. first responders, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, honored over 1,500 first responder family members and guests at the 23rd annual pre-Thanksgiving Day Parade breakfast and ceremony on Thursday, November 28, at the Bryant Park Grill in Manhattan. This day was made possible thanks to the generous donation of Title Sponsor CSX and Diamond Sponsor Turken Health McCauley.

"Today, we unite to pay tribute to the heroes who respond to our cries for assistance, demonstrating unwavering courage and selflessness in our times of need. For the Foundation, Thanksgiving is an appropriate and special time to give thanks to our first responders nationwide. This day also serves as a heartfelt reminder of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and left their children behind. I extend my sincere gratitude to our sponsors and donors for all their support and dedication in making this event possible," said Jillian Crane, CEO and President of FRCF.

The VIP experience featured a family fun zone with photo ops, toy giveaways, food trucks, music and games, along with breakfast in the Bryant Park Grill. The day included a ceremony that featured a joint color guard presentation by the FDNY, NYPD, and Port Authority Police Department (PAPD); distinguished speakers including FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker, NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, PAPD Superintendent Edward Cetnar, and DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino; as well as the stories of first responder children. During the event, FRCF presented the Community Hero Award to FDNY Lieutenant Joseph LaPointe this year recognizing his service and impact in his role leading the ceremonial unit of the FDNY and his deep partnership with the Foundation. To top it all off, families of first responders were granted a front-row seat viewing of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Through our Pride in Service community investment initiative, we believe in serving those who serve our communities with unwavering dedication. Sponsoring this event is our way of honoring the sacrifices made by our first responders and showing appreciation for their families. Together, we can provide support and gratitude to those who protect us every day,” said Mike Cory, CSX COO and FRCF Board Member. Cory also acknowledged the CSX Pride in Service scholarship recipients in attendance—children of first responders who have been motivated by parents’ service and are committed to continuing a cycle of service through their pursuit of higher education.

“As a former NYPD Police Officer who worked at many Thanksgiving Day Parades, I saw the joy of the children and families waiting to catch a glimpse of the next float, balloon or band to come,” said Matthew McCauley, Managing Partner of the 9/11 Benefits Practice at Turken, Heath & McCauley, LLP and FRCF Board Member. “As a first responder, you work many holidays and your family sacrifices for you while others are home and together. It’s an honor to be in a position to sponsor this special FRCF event, which creates lifelong holiday memories for first responder families and gives back.”

Attendees included 1,500 family members of First Responders; Al Kahn, Founder and Chairman of FRCF; Jillian Crane, President & CEO of FRCF; presenting sponsor CSX President & CEO Joe Hinrichs, diamond sponsor Turken, Heath and McCauley, LLP Partner and First Responders Children’s Foundation Board Member Matthew McCauley.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

ABOUT CSX: CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

