HAS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Hasbro, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hasbro securities between February 07, 2022 and October 25, 2023 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HAS.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions about the quality inventory that Hasbro held, and represented that its rising inventory levels reflected outstanding and anticipated demand, rather than excess supply that outpaced waning demand. As a result of these misrepresentations, Hasbro common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

In truth, Defendants knew that Hasbro had overpurchased inventory to an extent that significantly outpaced customer demand. The truth began to emerge on January 26, 2023, when the Company previewed its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2022. Hasbro, having repeatedly touted the apparent strength of the 2022 holiday season, now admitted that revenue would contract by 17% year-over-year. To combat weakening sales, Hasbro announced it would be laying off 15% of its global work force, and at the same time disclosed the immediate departure of its Chief Operating Officer. These disclosures caused the price of Hasbro stock to decline by $5.17 per share, or over 8%. However, Defendants continued to make false, reassuring statements to investors concerning the extent of the inventory buildup.

The truth was further revealed on October 26, 2023, when Hasbro announced its financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter and shocked investors by disclosing an 18% decline in Consumer Product revenues year-over-year, along with a significant reduction in guidance for the remainder of the year. Hasbro also revealed that it was forecasting “$50-ish million of onetime cost” that was to be spent on “mov[ing] through inventory at the retailer level, extra marketing to move through the inventory, [and] extra obsolescence cost” in its Consumer Products segment. These disclosures caused the price of Hasbro stock to decline by another $6.38 per share, or over 11%.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HAS. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Hasbro you have until January 13, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

