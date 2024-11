Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024 with independent auditor's report.



Enclosed:



Independent Auditor's Report, Confirmation of Responsible Persons, Consolidated Management Report, Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the Year 2024 ended 31 August 2024.





Additional information:

Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700



Attachments