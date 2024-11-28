BlueRush Delayed in Filing Financial Statements; Anticipated FFCTO

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") ‎‎‎(TSXV:BTV; OTCQB:BTVRF), ‎a personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announces that it will miss the deadline of November 28, 2024 (the "Filing Deadline") to file the Company’s audited annual financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the financial year ended July 31, 2024, and the CEO and CFO certificates, all as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Documents”). As a consequence, the Company anticipates the imposition by the Ontario Securities Commission of a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO"). The Company is working diligently with its auditors to file the Documents as soon as possible.

About BlueRush Inc.

BlueRush, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, builds and delivers products and services that engage customers in the digital channels. BlueRush’s flagship product, IndiVideo®, is a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo® enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit https://www.bluerush.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" ‎‎as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", ‎‎‎"could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", ‎‎‎"expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: statements with respect to the issuance and timing of an FFCTO; and the filing of the Documents; are intended to ‎identify forward-looking information. All statements other than ‎statements of historical fact may ‎be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information ‎available to the Company, and ‎are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. ‎Material factors or assumptions ‎were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many ‎factors could cause the actual ‎results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking information to vary from those described herein should one or ‎more of these risks or ‎uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: ‎changes in law; the ability to ‎implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; ‎state of the capital markets; ‎the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel ‎business model; ‎dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and ‎cost of any ‎litigation; the general impact of COVID-19 pandemic; as well as general economic, ‎market and ‎business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in ‎disclosure ‎documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of ‎Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. Should any factor affect the Company in ‎an ‎unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove ‎‎incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. ‎‎Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary ‎‎statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in ‎‎this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no ‎‎obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by ‎‎applicable law.‎

