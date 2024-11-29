Acrylic Acid Market to Reach USD 18,203.4 million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers and Bio-based Alternatives | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acrylic acid market is witnessing significant growth owing to its widespread application in producing various industrial and consumer products. As a key raw material for manufacturing polymers, coatings, adhesives, and paints, acrylic acid has become indispensable for multiple end-use industries, including automotive, construction, and healthcare.

The growing preference for superabsorbent polymers in hygiene products, such as diapers and sanitary napkins, has been a significant driver for the market. Additionally, advancements in adhesives and sealants, coupled with the increasing use of acrylic-based products in coatings and paints, continue to fuel market expansion.

Global environmental concerns have also led to the development of bio-based acrylic acid, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical derivatives. This innovation is creating new opportunities and reshaping the competitive dynamics in the industry.

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Polymers to Boost Growth

Polymer derived from acrylic acid, such as polyacrylamide is used as a flocculent in the water treatment process, mineral processing, and detergents. Growing urbanization, coupled with the increasing emphasis of government towards water cleaning, is likely to propel the acrylic acid market due to the usage of acrylic acid to treat/recycle wastewater.

Moreover, due to the government regulations, manufacturers are bound to treat the effluent before releasing it into sea and oceans, which leads to increase in demand for polyacrylamide, which indirectly creates a positive impact on the acrylic acid market.

Adoption of Advanced Acrylic-based Polymers in Major End-use Industries

Acrylic acid-based polymers have replaced conventionally used materials in major end-use industries, such as automotive, building and construction, electronics, and others. Acrylic acid-based elastomers such as AEM (Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers), are used as an alternative to synthetic rubber in various applications, such as an automotive gasket, hoses, and others.

In addition, owing to the improved properties of AEM, such as strength, and resistance, among others, there is an increasing demand for acrylic acid from the polymer industry during the forecast period.

Additionally, the rise in demand for methacrylate-based polymers for the manufacturing of lighting fixtures, glazing, automotive rear lights, and electronic displays has witnessed significant growth, which in turn, represents prominent growth in the acrylic acid market over the analysis period.

Demand Analysis

Adhesives and Sealants: Rising demand in construction and automotive sectors.

Rising demand in construction and automotive sectors. Superabsorbent Polymers: Increased use in personal care and hygiene products.

Increased use in personal care and hygiene products. Coatings and Paints: Growing applications in automotive and building infrastructure.

Growing applications in automotive and building infrastructure. Bio-based Acrylic Acid: Emerging as a sustainable alternative, gaining traction.

"The shift towards bio-based acrylic acid is a game-changer for the market, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Coupled with growing demand for superabsorbent polymers, the acrylic acid market is poised for steady growth over the next decade," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Increasing Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) in Sanitary Pads Application

Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) are desirable for sanitary products and diapers. They can often absorb their weight in liquid, making them ideal for use in water-absorbing applications, such as baby diapers, adult incontinence pads, absorbent medical dressings, and controlled release drugs.

SAPs account for approximately 30% of the total acrylic acid demand in the global scenario. Superabsorbent polymers are prepared using acrylic acid and sodium hydroxide as raw materials to form polyacrylic acid.

The feminine hygiene market, which includes tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, and vaginal health products, makes up a significant share of the superabsorbent polymers market. For instance, around USD 23.63 billion worth of sanitary napkins were sold globally in 2021.

Governments in several countries, in collaboration with various non-profit organizations (NGOs), are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness among women about feminine hygiene, particularly in developing economies. Thus, increased sales of sanitary napkins are likely to fuel the market for acrylic acid.

Overall, the increasing awareness about hygiene among all population groups is expected to promote the usage of superabsorbent polymers (diapers, pads, and sanitary napkins), which may augment the consumption of acrylic acid during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Acrylic Acid Market Study

The global acrylic acid market size is estimated to grow from USD 11,983 million in 2024 to USD 18,203.4 million by 2034 , at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

size is estimated to grow from to , at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific leads the market, driven by robust industrial growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

leads the market, driven by robust industrial growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Superabsorbent polymers remain the dominant application segment, accounting for over 40% of the market share.

remain the dominant application segment, accounting for over 40% of the market share. The adoption of bio-based acrylic acid is gaining momentum, driven by stringent environmental regulations.

is gaining momentum, driven by stringent environmental regulations. Key players are investing in capacity expansions and R&D initiatives to meet growing demand.









Acrylic Acid Market Trends and Restraints Assessment

Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Bio-based Alternatives: Increased focus on sustainability has led to the development and commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid, providing eco-friendly solutions for end-use industries. Growth in Hygiene Sector: Superabsorbent polymers, a key application of acrylic acid, are witnessing higher demand due to rising awareness about hygiene products globally. Infrastructure Development: The construction sector's expansion is driving the use of acrylic-based adhesives and paints.





Market Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and petrochemical derivatives impact the overall cost structure. Environmental Concerns: Traditional acrylic acid manufacturing processes are associated with carbon emissions, prompting regulatory pressures.

Competitive Landscape in the Acrylic Acid Market

Key players in the Acrylic Acid Market are actively focusing on capacity expansions, product innovation, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Major players include:

Key Players of acrylic acid Industry

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Sasol Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

SIBUR Holding

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Kaitai Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Acrylic Acid Company

American Acryl L.P.

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Rohm and Haas Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.





These companies are investing in sustainable technologies and exploring partnerships to enhance their product portfolios and meet growing demand.

Recent Developments

BASF SE announced the expansion of its acrylic acid production facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany, to cater to the rising demand for hygiene products. Arkema Group launched bio-based acrylic acid derived from renewable feedstocks, emphasizing sustainability and reduced carbon footprint. Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. invested in new production lines to increase its manufacturing capacity in Southeast Asia. LG Chem Ltd. entered into a strategic partnership to develop advanced superabsorbent polymers for next-generation hygiene applications.

Acrylic Acid Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis

Region 2024 Market Value (USD Million) 2034 Market Value (USD Million) CAGR (2024-2034) North America 3,124 4,567 3.8 % Europe 2,895 4,305 4.0 % Asia-Pacific 5,102 8,764 5.5 % Rest of the World 862 1,332 4.6 %

Key Segments of Acrylic Acid Industry

By Derivative:

In terms of Derivative, the industry is divided into Acrylic Esters, Acrylic Polymers, and Other Derivatives. The Acrylic Esters segment is further divided into Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, and 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate.

The Acrylic Polymers segment is further divided into Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP), Water Treatment Polymers, and Acrylic Elastomers.

By Acid Type:

In terms of Acid Type, the industry is divided into Crude Acrylic Acid (CAA), and Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA).

By Source:

In terms of Source, the industry is divided into Petroleum-based Acrylic Acid, and Bio-based Acrylic Acid.

By Application:

In terms of Derivative, the industry is divided into Construction Materials, Paints and Coatings, Water Treatment, Textiles, Detergents and Cleaning Agents, Personal Care Products, Diapers and Hygiene Products, Cosmetics, and Agricultural Chemicals.

The Construction Materials segment is further divided into Pressure-sensitive Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives & Coatings.

The Paints and Coatings Materials segment is further divided into Architectural Coatings, and Industrial Coatings. The Water Treatment Materials segment is further divided into Municipal Water Treatment, and Industrial Water Treatment.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

French Translation -

Le marché de l'acide acrylique connaît une croissance significative en raison de son application généralisée dans la production de divers produits industriels et de consommation. En tant que matière première essentielle pour la fabrication de polymères, de revêtements, d'adhésifs et de peintures, l'acide acrylique est devenu indispensable pour de nombreuses industries d'utilisation finale, notamment l'automobile, la construction et la santé.

La préférence croissante pour les polymères superabsorbants dans les produits d'hygiène, tels que les couches et les serviettes hygiéniques, a été un moteur important de l'expansion du marché. En outre, les progrès réalisés dans le domaine des adhésifs et des produits d'étanchéité, associés à l'utilisation croissante de produits à base d'acrylique dans les revêtements et les peintures, continuent de stimuler l'expansion du marché.

Les préoccupations environnementales mondiales ont également conduit au développement d’acide acrylique biosourcé, offrant une alternative durable aux dérivés pétrochimiques traditionnels. Cette innovation crée de nouvelles opportunités et remodèle la dynamique concurrentielle du secteur.

Analyse de la demande

Adhésifs et produits d'étanchéité : une demande croissante dans les secteurs de la construction et de l'automobile.

une demande croissante dans les secteurs de la construction et de l'automobile. Polymères superabsorbants : utilisation accrue dans les produits de soins personnels et d’hygiène.

utilisation accrue dans les produits de soins personnels et d’hygiène. Revêtements et peintures : des applications croissantes dans les infrastructures automobiles et du bâtiment.

des applications croissantes dans les infrastructures automobiles et du bâtiment. Acide acrylique biosourcé : une alternative durable qui gagne du terrain.

« Le passage à l'acide acrylique biosourcé change la donne pour le marché, offrant des avantages à la fois environnementaux et économiques. Associé à la demande croissante de polymères superabsorbants, le marché de l'acide acrylique est sur le point de connaître une croissance régulière au cours de la prochaine décennie », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché sur l’acide acrylique

La taille du marché mondial de l'acide acrylique devrait passer de 11 983 millions USD en 2024 à 18 203,4 millions USD en 2034 , à un TCAC de 4,3 % au cours de la période de prévision.

de l'acide acrylique devrait passer de à , à un au cours de la période de prévision. L’Asie-Pacifique est en tête du marché, tirée par une forte croissance industrielle en Chine, en Inde et en Asie du Sud-Est.

est en tête du marché, tirée par une forte croissance industrielle en Chine, en Inde et en Asie du Sud-Est. Les polymères superabsorbants restent le segment d’application dominant, représentant plus de 40 % des parts de marché.

restent le segment d’application dominant, représentant plus de 40 % des parts de marché. L’adoption de l’acide acrylique biosourcé prend de l’ampleur, poussée par des réglementations environnementales strictes.

prend de l’ampleur, poussée par des réglementations environnementales strictes. Les principaux acteurs investissent dans l’expansion des capacités et dans des initiatives de R&D pour répondre à la demande croissante.





Évaluation des tendances et des contraintes du marché de l'acide acrylique

Tendances du marché

Adoption croissante d’alternatives biosourcées : L’accent accru mis sur la durabilité a conduit au développement et à la commercialisation d’acide acrylique biosourcé, offrant des solutions écologiques pour les industries d’utilisation finale. Croissance dans le secteur de l'hygiène : les polymères superabsorbants , une application clé de l'acide acrylique, connaissent une demande accrue en raison de la sensibilisation croissante aux produits d'hygiène à l'échelle mondiale. Développement des infrastructures : L’expansion du secteur de la construction entraîne l’utilisation d’adhésifs et de peintures à base d’acrylique.





Restrictions du marché

Volatilité des prix des matières premières : Les fluctuations des prix du pétrole brut et des dérivés pétrochimiques ont un impact sur la structure globale des coûts. Préoccupations environnementales : Les procédés traditionnels de fabrication d’acide acrylique sont associés à des émissions de carbone, ce qui entraîne des pressions réglementaires.

Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché de l'acide acrylique

Les principaux acteurs du marché de l'acide acrylique se concentrent activement sur l'expansion des capacités, l'innovation des produits et les collaborations stratégiques pour renforcer leur position sur le marché. Les principaux acteurs comprennent :

Principaux acteurs de l'industrie de l'acide acrylique

BASF SE

Arkema SA

La société Dow Chemical

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Société de portefeuille chimique Mitsubishi

Sasol Limitée

Société Formosa Plastics

Hexion Inc.

Société de portefeuille SIBUR

Groupe chimique Wanhua Co., Ltd.

Acide acrylique Shanghai Huayi Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Satellite Pétrochimie Co., Ltd.

Shandong Kaitai Pétrochimique Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanmu Groupe Co., Ltd.

Société pétrolière indienne Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Société saoudienne d'acide acrylique

LP américain en acrylique

Produits chimiques spécialisés Momentive Inc.

Société Rohm and Haas

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.





Ces entreprises investissent dans des technologies durables et explorent des partenariats pour améliorer leurs portefeuilles de produits et répondre à la demande croissante.

Développements récents

BASF SE a annoncé l'extension de son usine de production d'acide acrylique à Ludwigshafen, en Allemagne, pour répondre à la demande croissante de produits d'hygiène. Le groupe Arkema a lancé un acide acrylique biosourcé issu de matières premières renouvelables, mettant l'accent sur la durabilité et la réduction de l'empreinte carbone. Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. a investi dans de nouvelles lignes de production pour augmenter sa capacité de fabrication en Asie du Sud-Est. LG Chem Ltd. a conclu un partenariat stratégique pour développer des polymères superabsorbants avancés pour des applications d'hygiène de nouvelle génération.

Rapport sur le marché de l'acide acrylique Portée et analyse régionale

Région Valeur marchande 2024 (en millions USD) Valeur marchande 2034 (en millions USD) TCAC (2024-2034) Amérique du Nord 3 124 4 567 3,8 % Europe 2 895 4 305 4,0 % Asie-Pacifique 5 102 8 764 5,5 % Reste du monde 862 1 332 4,6 %

Principaux segments de l'industrie de l'acide acrylique

Par dérivé :

En termes de produits dérivés, l'industrie est divisée en esters acryliques, polymères acryliques et autres dérivés. Le segment des esters acryliques est en outre divisé en acrylate de méthyle, acrylate d'éthyle, acrylate de butyle et acrylate de 2-éthylhexyle.

Le segment des polymères acryliques est divisé en polymères superabsorbants (SAP), polymères de traitement de l'eau et élastomères acryliques.

Par type d'acide :

En termes de type d’acide, l’industrie est divisée en acide acrylique brut (CAA) et acide acrylique glacial (GAA).

Par source :

En termes de source, l’industrie est divisée en acide acrylique à base de pétrole et en acide acrylique à base biologique.

Par application :

En termes de produits dérivés, l'industrie est divisée en matériaux de construction, peintures et revêtements, traitement de l'eau, textiles, détergents et agents de nettoyage, produits de soins personnels, couches et produits d'hygiène, cosmétiques et produits chimiques agricoles.

Le segment des matériaux de construction est divisé en adhésifs sensibles à la pression et en adhésifs et revêtements de construction.

Le segment des peintures et des matériaux de revêtement est subdivisé en revêtements architecturaux et en revêtements industriels. Le segment des matériaux de traitement de l'eau est subdivisé en traitement des eaux municipales et en traitement des eaux industrielles.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

