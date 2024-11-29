Ovulation Test Kit Market is Expected to Grow USD 429.5 Million by 2034 with a 6.6% CAGR, driven by Rising Awareness and Technological Advancements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ovulation test kit market from 2024 to 2034 is poised for steady growth, with an estimated market size of USD 226.7 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 429.5 million by 2034. This growth translates into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the forecast period. This increase is primarily driven by the growing number of women seeking fertility assistance and a rising focus on reproductive health awareness worldwide.

Ovulation is the biological process of the release of eggs from the ovary. Every month before ovulation, the female body produces luteinizing hormones in a large amount, and that usually takes place in the middle of the menstrual cycle.

The ovulation test detects a rise in luteinizing hormone, basically luteinizing hormone present in the urine but it increases before ovulation. Luteinizing hormone proceeds the ovulation process because it sends the message to the ovaries for the release of eggs.

Ovulation kits kit help to predict ovulation time and peak fertility. An ovulation test kit is freely available in the market and may be used at any time but some professionals suggest testing in the morning, although it's not required.

Ovulation test kit provides comfort the home testing, especially urine ovulation test kit that uses test strip which detects the Luteinizing hormone along with another hormone-like estrogen. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most women have trouble staining a pregnancy due to health issues, age, or other factors. Ovulation test based on LH levels in urine, electrolyte levels in saliva, or User's basal body temperature.

What are the factors propelling the Global Ovulation Test Kit Market?

Increasing sustaining a pregnancy due to health issues, age, or other factors worldwide is expected to contribute significantly to concern market growth. These Kits are easy to use and require minimum effort to set up and provide a nearly accurate result, all these features will increase the demand for ovulation test kits in the forecast period.

Besides, swelling purchasing power and mounting consumer awareness about women’s health are the two aspects likely to drive the growth of the digital ovulation test kits market across the globe. Several governments are focusing on improving women’s health through various awareness and healthcare programs.

What are the Factors Hampering the Global Ovulation Test Kit Market?

These kits are easily available in any local medical store and even supermarkets. However, the Ovulation test cannot confirm ovulation it only detects the Luteinizing hormone that precedes ovulation. The ovulation test does not work properly if the User has any fertile drugs.

The ovulation test does not work who are above 40 age or who are nearing menopause already. Low awareness regarding the use of Ovulation test kits and the benefits of using devices hinder the growth of Ovulation tests, especially in underdeveloped economies.

Country-wise Insights

The section below discusses the industry analysis for the ovulation test kit market in various nations. The report includes market demand analysis for important nations in numerous areas of the world, including North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The United States ovulation test kit market is expected to remain at the forefront in North America until 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.1% Canada 3.6% Germany 2.1% France 3.4% Italy 3.0% UK 2.4% Spain 3.8% China 6.6%

Why is North America Emerging as an Opportunistic Ovulation Test Kit Market?

The global Ovulation Test Kit market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher adoption and a number of customers using the Ovulation Test Kit and also awareness regarding planned pregnancy.

Besides, the market growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of fertility disorders and the adoption of digital ovulation test kits. Also, the developments in digital ovulation test kits are anticipated to boost market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The Ovulation Test Kit Market is expected to grow from USD 226.7 million in 2024 to USD 429.5 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.6%.

The increasing prevalence of fertility concerns, rising awareness about reproductive health, and the growing adoption of at-home diagnostic tools are major drivers of the market.

Technological advancements, such as digital ovulation tests and mobile app integration, are improving the accuracy and convenience of these products.

The rise of online sales platforms is expected to enhance market penetration and consumer access.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the ovulation test kit market due to rising awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The market is segmented into product types, including digital ovulation test kits, urine-based ovulation kits, and saliva-based ovulation kits, with digital kits witnessing rapid adoption.

"The Ovulation Test Kit Market is witnessing a transformative shift, driven by technological innovations and a greater understanding of reproductive health. With a CAGR of 6.6% forecasted between 2024 and 2034, we expect the market to expand significantly, especially in regions like Asia Pacific. The ongoing digitalization in healthcare and the increasing availability of ovulation tests via online platforms will further fuel market growth, providing new opportunities for manufacturers and enhancing accessibility for consumers," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Ovulation Test Kit Market Day-by-Day Opportunities

The opportunity for growth in the Ovulation Test Kit Market 2024 to 2034 is vast, as healthcare providers and fertility clinics continue to emphasize the importance of ovulation testing. The ongoing rise in women digital health solutions has created a significant opportunity for brands to integrate advanced technologies like mobile apps and Bluetooth-enabled devices to offer users a more personalized and convenient experience.

Another promising opportunity lies in the expansion of online sales channels, particularly in emerging markets where consumers are becoming more comfortable with e-commerce. Online retailers are expected to play a key role in driving sales by providing accessibility to a broader audience and ensuring competitive pricing.

As more women in emerging economies become aware of fertility management tools, the demand for affordable, accurate, and accessible ovulation kits is likely to surge. This trend is fuelling the adoption of ovulation test kits in regions like Asia Pacific, where there is a growing focus on women’s health and fertility.





Component Insights

The market is primarily segmented based on the type of ovulation test kit, which includes:

Digital Ovulation Test Kits: These are gaining traction due to their ease of use and accurate results. Integration with mobile apps is one of the driving forces for this segment.

These are gaining traction due to their ease of use and accurate results. Integration with mobile apps is one of the driving forces for this segment. Urine-Based Ovulation Kits: Still the most common method, urine-based ovulation kits are known for their affordability and reliability.

Still the most common method, urine-based ovulation kits are known for their affordability and reliability. Saliva-Based Ovulation Kits: These are less common but offer an alternative for users seeking non-invasive testing methods.



Each of these product types offers unique benefits, with digital ovulation tests standing out for their accuracy, while urine-based kits are favored for their cost-effectiveness and simplicity.

Ovulation Test Kit Market Market Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends

Rising Awareness of Fertility Health: More women are becoming aware of the importance of ovulation testing as part of fertility planning, driving demand for ovulation test kits.

More women are becoming aware of the importance of ovulation testing as part of fertility planning, driving demand for ovulation test kits. Technological Advancements: The integration of digital technologies, such as Bluetooth connectivity and mobile apps, has enhanced the convenience and accuracy of ovulation kits, creating new growth opportunities.

The integration of digital technologies, such as Bluetooth connectivity and mobile apps, has enhanced the convenience and accuracy of ovulation kits, creating new growth opportunities. Growth of Online Retail Channels: The rise of online shopping platforms has made ovulation kits more accessible to a wider demographic, including those in remote areas.

The rise of online shopping platforms has made ovulation kits more accessible to a wider demographic, including those in remote areas. Fertility Challenges: The increasing number of couples facing infertility challenges is boosting the demand for ovulation tracking solutions.

The increasing number of couples facing infertility challenges is boosting the demand for ovulation tracking solutions. Healthcare Access in Emerging Markets: As healthcare access improves in regions such as Asia Pacific, the demand for fertility products, including ovulation test kits, is expected to grow.



Regional Analysis of Ovulation Test Kit Market

North America: North America is a leading market for ovulation test kits due to high awareness levels, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant product penetration.

North America is a leading market for ovulation test kits due to high awareness levels, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant product penetration. Europe: Europe is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing fertility concerns and a high rate of adoption of at-home fertility products.

Europe is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing fertility concerns and a high rate of adoption of at-home fertility products. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth, particularly in countries like India and China, as healthcare access improves and reproductive health awareness rises.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth, particularly in countries like India and China, as healthcare access improves and reproductive health awareness rises. Latin America & Middle East & Africa: These regions are poised for moderate growth, as increasing healthcare awareness and e-commerce penetration help drive demand for ovulation test kits.

Competitive Landscape of the Ovulation Test Kit Industry

Market is characterized by large established consumer brand and new tech savvy start-up focused on reproductive telehealth. Key industry players are establishing strategic partnership with distributor mostly e-commerce channel and other industry player to develop novel product.

This approach allows the company to increase their revenue on the existing product by expanding their market reach. Also jointly developed product offer short time to market and combine the technical capability of both the firm. Since the awareness about the reproductive health is increasing many consumer brand leaders are also entering the market by launching an entire segment focused for the same. This dynamic landscape is projected to fuel the market growth in the years to come.

Recent Industry Developments in the Ovulation Test Kit Market

In November 2022, iXensor and Innova Medical Group entered partnership to launch a new disruptive smart ovulation test.

In July 2023, Quest and Proov entered into strategic collaboration. This partnership with enable women to access home fertility test ‘Proov Confirm PdG' thorugh questhealth.com.

In July 2024, Wisp, which is reproductive telehealth provider in United States announced the launch of fertility vertical that will consist of service and product for navigating pregnancy.



Key Players of the Ovulation Test Kit Industry

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. Hilin Life Products Fairhaven Health LLC Geratherm Medical AG Piramal Enterprises Ltd NecLife Others



Ovulation Test Kit Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segmented into urine-based test ovulation test kit (test strip method and mid-stream method), saliva-based test ovulation test kit, and salivary ferning kit.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, fertility centers, home care, others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

Author by

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The United States digital ovulation test kits market size is projected to be valued at USD 77.4 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 185.0 million by 2033.

The Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market size is projected to be worth USD 1,950 million in 2023.

The global digital psychotherapeutics market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.06 billion in 2023. Over the next ten years, global digital psychotherapeutics demand is likely to accelerate at 27.6% CAGR.

The global sales of wearable healthcare devices market are estimated to be worth USD 19,163.1 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 43,327.4 million by 2034

The global sales of ultrasound conductivity gels market are estimated to be worth USD 325.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 690.7 million by 2034.

The global sales of contrast media injectors market is estimated to be worth USD 4,949 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,832.8 million by 2034.

The global sales of anaesthesia machines market is estimated to be worth USD 11,126.0 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 17,780.9 million by 2034.

The global sales of dermal fillers market are estimated to be worth USD 6,411.8 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,819.6 million by 2034.

The Acetaminophen-Opioid Combination market is estimated to be worth USD 3,144.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4,522.6 million by 2034

The cardiac rehabilitation market is estimated to reach USD 2,343.5 million in 2024. Revenue is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

GERMAN Translation -



Der globale Markt für Ovulationstestkits wird von 2024 bis 2034 stetig wachsen. Die geschätzte Marktgröße liegt im Jahr 2024 bei 226,7 Millionen USD und soll bis 2034 429,5 Millionen USD erreichen. Dieses Wachstum entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,6 % im Prognosezeitraum. Dieser Anstieg ist in erster Linie auf die wachsende Zahl von Frauen zurückzuführen, die Fruchtbarkeitshilfe suchen, und auf die weltweit zunehmende Aufmerksamkeit für das Thema reproduktive Gesundheit.

In den letzten Jahren ist die Nachfrage nach Lösungen zur Fruchtbarkeitsüberwachung zu Hause, darunter Eisprungtests, deutlich gestiegen, da immer mehr Menschen der Familienplanung und der Früherkennung von Fruchtbarkeitsfenstern Priorität einräumen. Eisprungtests helfen Frauen, ihre Eisprungzyklen zu verfolgen, um die Chancen auf eine Empfängnis zu erhöhen, was zur zunehmenden Akzeptanz dieser Produkte beiträgt.

Darüber hinaus haben technologische Fortschritte zur Entwicklung präziserer und benutzerfreundlicherer Eisprungtests geführt. Innovationen wie digitale Eisprungtests und die Integration mobiler Apps kurbeln das Marktwachstum weiter an, da diese Produkte bequemer sind und präzisere Ergebnisse liefern und damit den technisch versierten und gesundheitsbewussten Verbraucher ansprechen.

Da sich die gesellschaftliche Einstellung zur Fruchtbarkeitsgesundheit weiter entwickelt und immer mehr Frauen Kontrolle über ihre reproduktive Gesundheit anstreben, wird der Markt für Eisprungtests voraussichtlich weiterhin stark wachsen. Der Markt profitiert von einem gestiegenen Bewusstsein für Fruchtbarkeitsprobleme und einem wachsenden öffentlichen Wissen über die Eisprungüberwachung als wesentlichen Bestandteil der Familienplanung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:

Der Markt für Ovulationstestkits soll von 226,7 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 429,5 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,6 % entspricht.

soll von 226,7 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 429,5 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,6 % entspricht. Die zunehmende Verbreitung von Fruchtbarkeitsproblemen, das steigende Bewusstsein für reproduktive Gesundheit und die zunehmende Nutzung von Diagnoseinstrumenten für den Heimgebrauch sind die wichtigsten Treiber des Marktes.

Technologische Fortschritte wie digitale Ovulationstests und die Integration mobiler Apps verbessern die Genauigkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit dieser Produkte.

Der Aufstieg der Online-Verkaufsplattformen dürfte die Marktdurchdringung und den Verbraucherzugang verbessern.

Im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum dürfte der Markt für Eisprungtestkits aufgrund des steigenden Bewusstseins und der Verbesserung der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur ein deutliches Wachstum verzeichnen.

Der Markt ist in Produkttypen segmentiert, darunter digitale Ovulationstestkits, Ovulationskits auf Urinbasis und Ovulationskits auf Speichelbasis, wobei digitale Kits eine schnelle Akzeptanz verzeichnen.

„Der Markt für Ovulationstestkits erlebt einen transformativen Wandel, der durch technologische Innovationen und ein besseres Verständnis der reproduktiven Gesundheit vorangetrieben wird. Mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,6 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 erwarten wir ein deutliches Wachstum des Marktes, insbesondere in Regionen wie dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum. Die fortschreitende Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen und die zunehmende Verfügbarkeit von Ovulationstests über Online-Plattformen werden das Marktwachstum weiter ankurbeln, neue Möglichkeiten für Hersteller bieten und die Zugänglichkeit für Verbraucher verbessern“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Marktchancen für Eisprungtests – Tägliche

Die Wachstumschancen für den Markt für Eisprungtests zwischen 2024 und 2034 sind enorm, da Gesundheitsdienstleister und Fruchtbarkeitskliniken weiterhin die Bedeutung von Eisprungtests betonen. Der anhaltende Anstieg digitaler Gesundheitslösungen für Frauen hat für Marken eine bedeutende Chance geschaffen, fortschrittliche Technologien wie mobile Apps und Bluetooth-fähige Geräte zu integrieren, um Benutzern ein persönlicheres und bequemeres Erlebnis zu bieten.

Eine weitere vielversprechende Chance liegt in der Ausweitung der Online-Vertriebskanäle, insbesondere in Schwellenmärkten, wo sich die Verbraucher immer besser mit dem elektronischen Handel auskennen. Online-Händler werden voraussichtlich eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Umsatzsteigerung spielen, indem sie einem breiteren Publikum Zugang verschaffen und wettbewerbsfähige Preise gewährleisten.

Da sich immer mehr Frauen in Schwellenländern der Möglichkeiten zur Fruchtbarkeitskontrolle bewusst werden, dürfte die Nachfrage nach erschwinglichen, präzisen und leicht zugänglichen Eisprungtests steigen. Dieser Trend fördert die Einführung von Eisprungtests in Regionen wie dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, wo die Gesundheit und Fruchtbarkeit von Frauen immer mehr im Mittelpunkt steht.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt ist in erster Linie nach der Art des Eisprungtestkits segmentiert und umfasst:

Digitale Ovulationstests: Diese erfreuen sich aufgrund ihrer Benutzerfreundlichkeit und präzisen Ergebnisse zunehmender Beliebtheit. Die Integration mit mobilen Apps ist eine der treibenden Kräfte für dieses Segment.

Diese erfreuen sich aufgrund ihrer Benutzerfreundlichkeit und präzisen Ergebnisse zunehmender Beliebtheit. Die Integration mit mobilen Apps ist eine der treibenden Kräfte für dieses Segment. Ovulationstests auf Urinbasis: Ovulationstests auf Urinbasis sind nach wie vor die am häufigsten verwendete Methode und für ihre Erschwinglichkeit und Zuverlässigkeit bekannt.

Ovulationstests auf Urinbasis sind nach wie vor die am häufigsten verwendete Methode und für ihre Erschwinglichkeit und Zuverlässigkeit bekannt. Ovulationstests auf Speichelbasis: Diese sind weniger verbreitet, stellen jedoch eine Alternative für Benutzer dar, die nach nicht-invasiven Testmethoden suchen.



Jeder dieser Produkttypen bietet einzigartige Vorteile: Digitale Ovulationstests zeichnen sich durch ihre Genauigkeit aus, während Urin-basierte Kits aufgrund ihrer Kosteneffizienz und Einfachheit bevorzugt werden.

Markt für Eisprungtestkits – Wichtigste Wachstumsfaktoren und Trends

Steigendes Bewusstsein für Fruchtbarkeitsgesundheit: Immer mehr Frauen werden sich der Bedeutung von Eisprungtests als Teil der Fruchtbarkeitsplanung bewusst, was die Nachfrage nach Eisprungtest-Kits ankurbelt.

Immer mehr Frauen werden sich der Bedeutung von Eisprungtests als Teil der Fruchtbarkeitsplanung bewusst, was die Nachfrage nach Eisprungtest-Kits ankurbelt. Technologischer Fortschritt: Die Integration digitaler Technologien wie Bluetooth-Konnektivität und mobiler Apps hat den Komfort und die Genauigkeit von Ovulationstests verbessert und neue Wachstumschancen geschaffen.

Die Integration digitaler Technologien wie Bluetooth-Konnektivität und mobiler Apps hat den Komfort und die Genauigkeit von Ovulationstests verbessert und neue Wachstumschancen geschaffen. Wachstum der Online-Einzelhandelskanäle: Der Aufstieg der Online-Shopping-Plattformen hat dazu geführt, dass Ovulationstests einer breiteren Bevölkerungsschicht zugänglicher geworden sind, auch in abgelegenen Gebieten.

Der Aufstieg der Online-Shopping-Plattformen hat dazu geführt, dass Ovulationstests einer breiteren Bevölkerungsschicht zugänglicher geworden sind, auch in abgelegenen Gebieten. Fruchtbarkeitsprobleme: Die steigende Zahl von Paaren, die mit Unfruchtbarkeitsproblemen zu kämpfen haben, steigert die Nachfrage nach Lösungen zur Verfolgung des Eisprungs.

Die steigende Zahl von Paaren, die mit Unfruchtbarkeitsproblemen zu kämpfen haben, steigert die Nachfrage nach Lösungen zur Verfolgung des Eisprungs. Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung in Schwellenmärkten: Da sich der Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung in Regionen wie dem Asien-Pazifik-Raum verbessert, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Fruchtbarkeitsprodukten, darunter auch Eisprungtests, steigen wird.



Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Eisprungtests

Nordamerika: Nordamerika ist aufgrund des hohen Bekanntheitsgrades, der fortschrittlichen Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und der erheblichen Produktdurchdringung ein führender Markt für Eisprungtest-Kits.

Nordamerika ist aufgrund des hohen Bekanntheitsgrades, der fortschrittlichen Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und der erheblichen Produktdurchdringung ein führender Markt für Eisprungtest-Kits. Europa: Europa erlebt ein stetiges Wachstum, das durch zunehmende Bedenken hinsichtlich der Fruchtbarkeit und eine hohe Akzeptanz von Fruchtbarkeitsprodukten für den Heimgebrauch bedingt ist.

Europa erlebt ein stetiges Wachstum, das durch zunehmende Bedenken hinsichtlich der Fruchtbarkeit und eine hohe Akzeptanz von Fruchtbarkeitsprodukten für den Heimgebrauch bedingt ist. Asien-Pazifik: Im Asien-Pazifik-Raum wird mit einem rasanten Wachstum gerechnet, insbesondere in Ländern wie Indien und China, da sich der Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung verbessert und das Bewusstsein für reproduktive Gesundheit steigt.

Im Asien-Pazifik-Raum wird mit einem rasanten Wachstum gerechnet, insbesondere in Ländern wie Indien und China, da sich der Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung verbessert und das Bewusstsein für reproduktive Gesundheit steigt. Lateinamerika, Naher Osten und Afrika: In diesen Regionen ist ein moderates Wachstum zu erwarten, da das zunehmende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und die Verbreitung des E-Commerce die Nachfrage nach Eisprungtests ankurbeln.

Wettbewerbslandschaft der Branche für Eisprungtests

Der Markt ist geprägt von großen etablierten Verbrauchermarken und neuen, technisch versierten Start-ups, die sich auf Telemedizin im Bereich der Reproduktion konzentrieren. Wichtige Akteure der Branche gehen strategische Partnerschaften mit Vertriebshändlern (meist E-Commerce-Kanäle) und anderen Akteuren der Branche ein, um neuartige Produkte zu entwickeln.

Dieser Ansatz ermöglicht es dem Unternehmen, seinen Umsatz mit dem bestehenden Produkt zu steigern, indem es seine Marktreichweite erweitert. Gemeinsam entwickelte Produkte bieten zudem eine kurze Markteinführungszeit und vereinen die technischen Fähigkeiten beider Unternehmen. Da das Bewusstsein für reproduktive Gesundheit zunimmt, drängen auch viele führende Verbrauchermarken auf den Markt, indem sie ein ganzes Segment auf den Markt bringen, das sich auf dieses Thema konzentriert. Diese dynamische Landschaft wird voraussichtlich das Marktwachstum in den kommenden Jahren ankurbeln.

Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Eisprungtests

Im November 2022 gingen iXensor und Innova Medical Group eine Partnerschaft ein, um einen neuen bahnbrechenden intelligenten Ovulationstest auf den Markt zu bringen.

Im Juli 2023 gingen Quest und Proov eine strategische Zusammenarbeit ein. Diese Partnerschaft ermöglicht Frauen den Zugang zum Heimfruchtbarkeitstest „Proov Confirm PdG“ über questhealth.com.

Im Juli 2024 kündigte Wisp, ein US-amerikanischer Telemedizinanbieter für Reproduktionsmedizin, die Einführung eines Fruchtbarkeitsbereichs an, der Dienstleistungen und Produkte zur Schwangerschaftsbegleitung umfassen wird.



Hauptakteure der Branche für Eisprungtests