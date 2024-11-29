RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-11-29
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1200 +/- 1200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,615
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,200
|Number of bids
|33
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|1.770 %
|Lowest yield
|1.768 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.772 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|87.78
|Auction date
|2024-11-29
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,575
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|32
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2.171 %
|Lowest yield
|2.162 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.173 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|70.91