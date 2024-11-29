RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-11-29
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1200 +/- 1200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,615
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200
Number of bids33
Number of accepted bids10
Average yield1.770 %
Lowest yield1.768 %
Highest accepted yield1.772 %
% accepted at highest yield       87.78

 

Auction date2024-11-29
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,575
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids32
Number of accepted bids10
Average yield2.171 %
Lowest yield2.162 %
Highest accepted yield2.173 %
% accepted at highest yield       70.91



 