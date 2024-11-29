Electric Toothbrush Market, Competitive Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric toothbrush market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow at an impressive CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 5.4 billion in 2030.



With high penetration in Europe and North America, electric toothbrushes managed to capture a 23% share of the global toothbrush market in 2023, registering a healthy growth of >4% during the trend period 2018-2023. Countries like the UK, Germany, Japan, and South Korea gained many new users during this period.

The growth momentum is expected to continue during the forecast period (2024-2030) as more and more people become conscious about their oral health and are influenced to buy premium oral care products like electric toothbrushes.



A growing focus on oral health is driving the market as people begin to realize that prevention is better than cure. Rising disposable income in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, and the incorporation of innovative features like AI in electric toothbrushes are some other driving factors. Some of the key challenges associated with the market are the high cost of purchase and environmental and sustainability concerns with growing plastic components.



Electric toothbrushes are expected to remain the fastest-growing power source of the market during the forecast period

The electric toothbrush market is segmented into electric toothbrushes and battery-operated toothbrushes.

Battery-operated brushes are portable and inexpensive, but users incur additional costs for replacing the batteries, over time consumers upgrade to the rechargeable battery option (electric toothbrush).

Linked with higher initial costs, electric brushes are popular in countries with higher disposable incomes. Most electric toothbrushes being sold today are sonic toothbrushes. Rotating-oscillating toothbrushes are catching up fast.

Replacement brush heads are projected to be the larger segment during the forecast period

The market is segmented into replacement brush heads and new toothbrushes.

Replacement brush heads captured more than half of the market share in 2023. They cost way less than the new electric toothbrushes.

As bristles wear out and accumulate bacteria and debris over time, dentists recommend replacing brush heads at regular intervals

Online retail stores are anticipated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel during the forecast period

The market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacy/drug stores, online retail stores, and others.

Popular online shopping destinations for electric toothbrushes include Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Alibaba, with Amazon commanding the largest share of the online market.

Europe is estimated to remain the largest market for electric toothbrushes during the forecast period

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to remain the largest market for electric toothbrushes during the forecast period.

Europe enjoys the lead owing to Germany and the UK, where penetration rates are highest in Europe, >40% of people are highly focused on their oral and dental health.

Consumer Analysis



Additionally, the report also provides in-depth insights into consumer behavior and purchase decisions in the electric toothbrush market. Consumers are paying more attention to their oral health; this trend has accelerated post-COVID-19 pandemic. There is a growing preference for online channels, offering convenience, wider selection, and easy price comparison. However, some consumers still prefer in-store purchases for immediate gratification and the ability to touch and feel the product. Consumers also value features like timers, pressure sensors, and smart connectivity, often using complementary products like specialized toothpaste and interdental tools.



Key Players



The major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc.

The following are the key players in the electric toothbrush market:

Procter & Gamble Company (Oral-B)

Koninklijke Philips

Colgate-Palmolive

Church & Dwight

Lion

Panasonic

Perrigo Company

Sunstar Suisse

FOREO

Den-Mat Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary: A Bird's Eye View of the Market



2. Market Environment Analysis: Study of Factors Affecting the Market Dynamics

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis (Identification of Key Players/Materials across the Value Chain)

2.2. Industry Life Cycle Analysis (Current and Future Lifecycle Stage of the Market)

2.3. Market Drivers (Study of Drivers and their Short- and Long-Term Impacts)

2.4. Market Challenges (Study of Factors Hindrance the Adoption/Growth)



3. Electric Toothbrush Market Assessment (2018-2030) (US$ Million) and Consumer Analysis

3.1. Electric Toothbrushes' Contribution to the Total Toothbrush Market

3.2. Electric Toothbrush Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.4. Consumer Analysis



4. Electric Toothbrush Market Segments' Analysis (2018-2030) (US$ Million)

4.1. Power Source-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Electric Toothbrushes

4.1.2. Battery-Operated Toothbrushes

4.2. Product-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Replacement Brush Heads

4.2.2. New Toothbrushes

4.3. End-User-Type Analysis

4.3.1. Adults

4.3.2. Kids

4.4. Distribution-Channel-Type Analysis

4.4.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

4.4.2. Pharmacy/Drug Stores

4.4.3. Online Retail Stores

4.4.3. Others

4.5. Regional Analysis



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Degree of Competition (Current Stage of Competition based on Market Consolidation)

5.2. Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

5.3. Product Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

5.4. Geographical Presence (Map their Geographical Presence)

5.5. Key Target Areas for Product Development (Understand the Industry Focus while Development)

5.6. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc. (Map All the Major M&As and JVs)

5.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.2. Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

6.3. Key Strategic Implications (Changing Market Dynamics and their Key Implications)

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs) (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)



7. Company Profile of Key Players

Church & Dwight Co.

Colgate-Palmolive

Den-Mat Holdings

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips

Lion Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Perrigo Company plc

Procter & Gamble Company (Oral-B)

Sunstar Suisse

