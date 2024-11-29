Sixth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition holds awards ceremony

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Awards Ceremony and Creator Conference of the Sixth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition concluded in Beijing on Nov. 22. The competition was sponsored by the China Public Diplomacy Association. It received support from the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, the Cambodian Embassy in China, and the Consulate-General of China in Auckland. Global Times Online (huanqiu.com) served as supporting media.





Themed "Embrace the New, Together for Prosperity," the event was co-organized by the Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, Foreign Affairs Office of Wuxi Municipal People’s Government, Publicity Department of the CPC Wuxi Xishan District Committee, Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China, Ningbo University, and Center for Cambodian Studies of Beijing Foreign Studies University. The Awards Ceremony and Creator Conference of the event received support from China Huadian Corporation Limited.

Ten awards were given at the ceremony, including the Integration of Civilizations Award, Green Practices Award, BRI Co-builders Award, Voice of the Generation Z Award, Popularity Award, Best Technology Award, AI Smart Creation Award, Overseas Competition Award, Excellent Work Award, and Outstanding Organizer Award. The award-winning entries not only demonstrate the unique cultures, histories and folk customs of different countries, but also embody the practical cooperation and close people-to-people bond among countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Tong Xiaoling, Ambassador of the China Public Diplomacy Association; Zhang Yihao, Deputy Director of the News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC); NHEK Soparama, Minister Counsellor of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in China; Shan Chengbiao, General Manager of Global Times Online; Shi Ding, Executive Editor-in-chief of Global Times Online; Yi Jianwei, the Director of CHD Brand and Publicity Center and the head of CHD Media Company; Gu Jiayun, Director of Center for Cambodian Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University; and Liu Zhen, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology attended the event.

Tong said in her speech that this year marks the beginning of the second golden decade of the BRI. Continuing to tell BRI stories to enhance international understanding and recognition of China's development philosophy is not only a source of pride for BRI builders but also a source of joy for the participants, she stressed.

She highly praised the important role played by this competition in showcasing the achievements of the BRI and promoting cultural exchanges.

Chen Cong, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivered a video speech congratulating the successful hosting of the competition. He said the Cambodian division of the competition received enthusiastic responses, with nearly 50 organizations actively submitting entries. Over 150 works vividly portrayed the friendly relations between the Chinese and Cambodian people, playing a positive role in promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and Cambodia.

Soparama said this year marks the 66th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, as well as the Year of Cultural Exchange between China and Cambodia. Both countries have successfully organized multiple cultural activities, promoting cultural understanding and tourism exchanges.

She believes that this competition will further strengthen mutual understanding and people-to-people friendship between Cambodia and China, as well as other Belt and Road partner countries along, through short videos.

Consul General Chen Shijie of the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland congratulated the competition via video link. He said that New Zealand, as the first Western developed country to sign a cooperation agreement with China under the BRI, has achieved fruitful results in economic, trade, and cultural cooperation with China.

He encouraged content creators in New Zealand to continue using their cameras to capture touching stories of China-New Zealand cooperation, contributing to the friendship between the two countries.

Shan remarked that as a media support unit, Global Times Online will continue to uphold the principles of openness, inclusivity, and cooperation, and provide strong support for the Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition, aiming to promote more outstanding works onto the global stage.

Two symposiums on "BRI-isnpired Opportunities for Cultural Integration and Innovation" and "Technology and Global Narratives in Short Video Creation" were launched during the following creator conference. Content creators, based on their own practices, explored how to utilize short videos as an emerging medium to promote cultural exchange, and shared their experiences and reflections on technology-enabled short video creation, providing valuable insights and references for the attendees.

