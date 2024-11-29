Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring Zoetis, Bayer, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, Norbrook, Ceva Sante Animale, Assisi Animal Health and More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal, Product (NSAIDs, Anesthetics), Route of Administration, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 671.4 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030 . Increasing number of surgeries in companion animals is driving the demand for postoperative pain management drugs.



Increasing companion healthcare expenditure and concerns among pet owners is further propelling the market growth. According to The American Pet Products Association report 2024, the overall spending in U.S. pet industry has increased during forecast period. Significant rise in animal insurance policies helps pet owners take proper care of their pets. For instance, in 2024, maximum pet insurance claims were reported for chronic diseases such as arthritis in pets in U.S. According to a report by the Department of Clinical Veterinary Science and the Pet Food Institute.





Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Dogs accounted for 46.8% of revenue share in 2024. This can be attributed to the high number of surgical procedures performed on dogs, particularly orthopedic surgeries and dental procedures.

NSAIDs held the largest market share of 42.4% in 2024. This dominance is due to the widespread use of NSAIDs in managing pain and inflammation in pets, particularly after surgeries. NSAIDs are favored for their effectiveness in reducing pain, swelling, and fever, making them a go-to choice for veterinarians.

The oral segment held 86.6% of the market share in 2024 attributed to the ease of administration and the preference for oral medications among pet owners. Oral pain management drugs, such as NSAIDs and opioids, are commonly prescribed for postoperative care in companion animals.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the high volume of surgical procedures performed in these settings, which necessitates effective pain management solutions.

The leading players in the Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics market include:

Zoetis

Bayer

Merck Animal Health

Elanco

Norbrook

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Daiichi Sankyo

Assisi Animal Health

