Data Center Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

The global data center security market size is expected to reach USD 46.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing awareness about the need for security, growing demand from the data center users for an integrated infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud computing and virtualization, and threat to the stored information due to the rising number of cyber-attacks are expected to propel industry over the forecast period.







With a large number of businesses moving to cloud computing platforms and virtualization of data storage techniques, the traditional boundaries and perimeters of the networks are being eliminated. The end users need to be upgraded and equipped with new and efficient technology to tackle rising numerous threats and vulnerabilities. These existing conditions are expected to help the industry grow in the coming years.



The demand is also fueled by a large number of small and medium enterprises that are moving their resources to public clouds and the growing amount of data generated online. The necessity to protect and safeguard information, which includes critical information such as transaction records, personal information, and intellectual property, will help to upsurge the demand over the forecast period.



The increasing number of attacks not only jeopardizes the reputation of companies but also endangers large amount of private and corporate information. The recent rise in the attacks in large corporations to gain access to these repositories of data has brought the security issues in the data centers to the forefront, hence creating awareness amongst the industries as well as the masses.



The ever-changing nature of technology and the growing sophistication of attacks have led to innovations and resource pooling by vendors in the data center security market, which may pave the way for customizable and configurable solutions. As there is a growing need for data center security solutions, the market is expected to foresee adoption in numerous diverse verticals.



Data Center Security Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the solutions segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 79.8% in 2024.

The large data centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2024. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by factors such as energy efficiency, large-scale operations, multiple layers of power supply and cooling systems to ensure continuous operation, strict and strong implementation of security protocols, and more.

Based on end-use, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

North America data center security market dominated the global industry and accounted for the revenue share of 36.2 % in 2024.

The leading players in the Data Center Security market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Honeywell International Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Data Center Security Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Data Center Security Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Data Center Security Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Data Center Security Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Solutions

4.3.2. Physical Security

4.3.3. Network Security

4.3.4. Endpoint Security

4.3.5. Application Security

4.3.6. Data Security

4.3.7. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

4.3.8. Identity and Access Management (IAM)

4.4. Services



Chapter 5. Data Center Security Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Data Center Security Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Small Data Center

5.4. Medium Data Center

5.5. Large Data Center

5.6. Code



Chapter 6. Data Center Security Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Data Center Security Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. IT & Telecom

6.4. BFSI

6.5. Retail & E-commerce

6.6. Media and Entertainment

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Energy & Utilities

6.9. Government

6.10. Manufacturing

6.11. Education

6.12. Others



Chapter 7. Data Center Security Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Data Center Security Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

Cisco Systems

IBM

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Honeywell International

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Trend Micro Incorporate



