Watermelon Seeds Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Bayer CropScience, Vilmorin & Cie, Syngenta, Origene Seeds, GoldSupplier, Tokita Seed Co., Emerald Seed Company & Hazera

The global watermelon seeds market size is expected to reach USD 995.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Rising cases of obesity and related health problems including coronary heart disease due to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle will boost the product demand. Increasing demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO food products is also expected to fuel the market growth.



Watermelon seeds have low calorie and fat content and are a rich source of proteins; thus, are used in a number of seed-based food products, which is likely to augment the product demand. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The online distribution channel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecasted period. Growing popularity of e-commerce platforms like Amazon is the key factor driving the segment.



Rising number of internet and smartphone users across the globe will also have a positive impact on the segment growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2025. Rising health consciousness, consumer disposable income, and improved standard of living are some of the key factors responsible for increased product demand in the region. In addition, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector in APAC will boost the product sales.

Watermelon Seeds Market Report Highlights

Raw watermelon seeds held a dominant market share of 53.8% in 2024 owing to increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits offered by raw watermelon seeds.

Roasted watermelon seeds are expected to boost during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer demand for healthy and tasty snack options. Roasted watermelon seeds, with their crunchy texture and nutty flavor, have gained popularity as a convenient and nutritious snack.

Offline distribution channels accounted for the dominant market share in 2024 owing to the continued consumer preference for in-store shopping experiences.

The online distribution channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

The North America watermelon seeds market registered the dominant market share of 31.2% in 2024 owing to the rising demand for superfoods including watermelon seeds that are nutrient-dense.

The leading players in the Watermelon Seeds market include:

Bayer CropScience

Vilmorin & Cie

Syngenta

Origene Seeds

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Rizwan Seed Company

GoldSupplier

Tokita Seed Co.

Emerald Seed Company

Hazera

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $711 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $995.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





