Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyaluronic Acid Global Market Insights 2024, Analysis and Forecast to 2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hyaluronic acid market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by its diverse applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food. Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring polysaccharide, is known for its remarkable ability to retain moisture, making it a sought-after ingredient in skincare products. Furthermore, its use in medical applications such as osteoarthritis treatment and eye surgery has propelled the market forward.



Market Size



As of 2023, the global hyaluronic acid market was valued at approximately USD 9 billion. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% from 2024 to 2029, it is expected to reach about USD 13 billion by 2029. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing consumer awareness regarding skincare, rising geriatric population, and a growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.



Share & Trends Analysis Report

By Product Type



The hyaluronic acid market can be segmented into various product types, including:

High Molecular Weight (HMW) Hyaluronic Acid

Low Molecular Weight (LMW) Hyaluronic Acid

Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid

Among these, HMW hyaluronic acid held the largest market share in 2023 due to its widespread use in dermal fillers and cosmetic products. LMW hyaluronic acid is gaining traction for its penetrative properties in skincare formulations.



By Key Players



The competitive landscape of the hyaluronic acid market includes key players such as:

Allergan

Galderma

Revance Therapeutics

Hyaluronic Acid Manufacturing Co.

Fidia Farmaceutici

These companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

By Process



The hyaluronic acid market can also be categorized based on the manufacturing process:

Extraction from Animal Tissues

Microbial Fermentation

Microbial fermentation is anticipated to dominate the market due to its cost-effectiveness and reduced risk of disease transmission associated with animal-derived products.



By Application



In terms of application, the hyaluronic acid market is divided into:

Dermatology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmology

Others

The dermatology segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the rising popularity of skincare and anti-aging products.



By End-Use



The end-use industries for hyaluronic acid include:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

The personal care and cosmetics sector is projected to witness substantial growth driven by the increasing demand for beauty and anti-aging products.



By Region

North America held the largest market share in 2023, primarily due to the presence of major players and high consumer awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising disposable income and demand for advanced cosmetic procedures.



Market News on Policy and Companies



In recent years, there have been numerous policy changes and advancements within the hyaluronic acid market. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA have been tightening guidelines around hyaluronic acid products, particularly in cosmetic applications. Moreover, companies are increasingly investing in research and development to create innovative product formulations that cater to consumer demands.



Allergan has recently launched a new line of dermal fillers that utilize an innovative cross-linking technology, enhancing the longevity of the product. Additionally, Galderma has expanded its hyaluronic acid portfolio to include products formulated specifically for Asian skin types, tapping into the lucrative Asian market.



Segment Forecasts (2024 - 2029)



Based on extensive market analysis, the following forecasts are anticipated for the hyaluronic acid market:

Product Type: The LMW segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% due to increasing demand in cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications.

The LMW segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% due to increasing demand in cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. Application: The dermatology segment is predicted to retain the largest market share, reaching approximately USD 5.5 billion by 2029.

The dermatology segment is predicted to retain the largest market share, reaching approximately USD 5.5 billion by 2029. Region: The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% owing to rising consumer awareness in emerging markets.

In conclusion, the hyaluronic acid market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years driven by its diverse applications, increasing consumer demand for beauty and wellness products, and advancements in manufacturing technologies. Stakeholders in the market are advised to monitor trends closely and invest in innovative product development to maintain competitiveness in this dynamic landscape.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Hyaluronic Acid Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Hyaluronic Acid by Region

8.2 Import of Hyaluronic Acid by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Hyaluronic Acid Market in North America (2019-2029)



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Hyaluronic Acid Market in South America (2019-2029)



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Hyaluronic Acid Market in Asia & Pacific (2019-2029)



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Hyaluronic Acid Market in Europe (2019-2029)



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Hyaluronic Acid Market in MEA (2019-2029)



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Hyaluronic Acid Market (2019-2024)

14.1 Hyaluronic Acid Market Size

14.2 Hyaluronic Acid Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Forecast (2024-2029)

15.1 Hyaluronic Acid Market Size Forecast

15.2 Hyaluronic Acid Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Anika Therapeutics

Allergan

Genzyme

Shiseido

Seikagaku

Novozymes

Contipro

Galderma

LG

Humedix

SciVision

Bloomage

Shanghai Qisheng

Beijing Mengborun

Haohai Biological

Titan Biotech

BioPlus Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d074ju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.