Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market Report 2024 - Driving Medical Advances: Cell and Gene Therapy Tools Market to Hit $16.7 Billion by 2029

The Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.80%.



Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is emerging as an essential tool for safeguarding human health. Techniques such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy have emerged as ways to treat many cancers. The promise of gene therapy using technologies such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) is being realized in clinical trials.

Therapies are being scaled up to treat life-threatening diseases such as cancer and rare gene-based diseases. As these therapies come to the fore, a new market for tools to develop these therapies using standard methodologies is emerging. CGT uses cells and genetic material to fight diseases. Cell therapy involves the transplantation of healthy human cells into a patient's body to replace or repair diseased or damaged tissue or cells. Gene therapy modifies a patient's genetic material. These are overlapping fields. Some products are developed using both cell and gene therapies. Tools and reagents are required to develop cell and gene therapies.





Report Scope



This report analyzes the global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents. The market is segmented by product type, disease or application, end user and region. Product types include gene vectors, GMP proteins, GMP antibodies, GMP small molecules, bioreactors, multiplex immunoassays, immunoassays, leukapheresis, cell separation, cell expansion, cytokine release syndrome monitoring, cryopreservation reagents, and solutions and media. Diseases or applications include cancer and rare diseases. End users include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and clinical laboratories.

The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.



This report also examines strategies and collaborations, discusses the regulatory landscape, and analyzes macroeconomic factors when considering new technologies, the industry's increasing competitiveness, and emerging customer needs. This report also examines analytical frameworks, such as ESG analysis, patent analysis, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations, which will aid companies in devising their strategic plans.



The report includes:

44 data tables and 57 additional tables

An update on the global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

A look at the market potential for the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents in the life sciences industry, market drivers, and forecasts for the market segments of product, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to major market dynamics, product innovations, clinical trials, and government regulations

Review of the prevalence of infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments, along with the recent technological advances, competitive landscape, and the industry value chain

Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the market, and the vendor landscape

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline

Discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies and strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, and Miltenyi Biotec

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Technology Background: Cell Therapy

Types of Cell Therapy

Technology Background: Gene Therapy

Types of Gene Therapy

Approved CGT Products

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Investments in CGT Research Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Collaborations and Acquisitions

Market Restraints Complexity in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Lack of Skilled Force

Market Opportunities Harnessing the Advances in CGT Technologies Regulatory Landscape Gene Therapy Regulations Cell Therapy Regulations Viral and Non-Viral Vectors Media GMP Proteins and Antibodies Leukapheresis CGT Regulations in Europe



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Closed and Automated Systems

Single-Use Technologies

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by Product Immunoassays Bioreactors Leukapheresis GMP Antibodies Multiplex Immunoassays Vectors Cell Separation Cryopreservation Cell Expansion Media GMP Proteins GMP Small Molecules CRS Monitoring

Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by Application Cancer Rare Diseases Other Diseases

Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by End User Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Academic and Research Institutes Clinical Laboratories Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for CGT Tools and Reagents, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Ranking of Leading Players

Strategies of Leading Companies

Product Launches

Collaborations and Partnerships

Expansions

Agreements

Acquisitions

Others

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the CGT Tool and Reagent Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Performance in the Industry

ESG Practices in the CGT Tool and Reagent Industry

Environmental Performance

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Abcam Ltd.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Akron Biotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cytiva

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Miltenyi Biotec

Proteintech Group Inc.

Qiagen

Revvity

Sartorius Cellgenix

Stemcell Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

