Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, a total of 501 planned and announced trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines are expected to come online during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period. Of these, 333 represent planned pipelines with identified development plans, while 168 show the count of early-stage announced pipelines, which are yet to receive development approval.
Report Scope
- Updated information on all active, suspended, planned, and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2028
- Provides key details such as pipeline name, pipeline type, operator name, start year, terrain, status, length, diameter, and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2028
- New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally
- Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies
Key Topics Covered:
Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length Outlook to 2028
- Key Highlights
- Total Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Length by Region and Commodity
- Global Oil & Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Regional Comparison
- Global Oil & Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Comparison by Key Countries
- Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries and Key Companies
Global Oil & Gas Pipelines Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region
- Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries
- Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announce Gas Pipelines by Key Companies
Major Project Announcements and Cancellations
- Key Project Announcements
- Stalled and Cancelled Projects
Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines by Commodity
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines
Global Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines by Commodity
- Global Top 10 Cross Country Crude Oil Pipelines
- Global Top 10 Cross Country Petroleum Products Pipeline
- Global Top 10 Cross Country Natural Gas Pipelines
- Global Top 10 Cross Country NGL Pipelines
North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in North America by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in North America by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in North America by Key Companies
FSU Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in the FSU by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the FSU by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the FSU by Key Companies
Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Asia by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Asia by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Asia by Key Companies
Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Europe by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Europe by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Europe by Key Companies
Middle East Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in the Middle East by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Middle East by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Middle East by Key Companies
Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Africa by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Companies
South America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in South America by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in South America by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in South America by Key Companies
Oceania Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Oceania by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Oceania by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Oceania by Key Companies
Caribbean Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in the Caribbean by Commodity
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Caribbean by Key Countries
- New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Caribbean by Key Companies
Central America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2028
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Central America by Commodity
