Global Bridge Construction Projects Analysis Report Q3 2024 - Top 20 Projects Per Region by Country, Stage and Value of Project

This report provides a detailed analysis of bridge construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.



The global bridge construction projects pipeline, which includes bridge projects specifically and other road or rail projects with a significant bridge component, is valued at $390 billion.

In terms of region, North America accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $108.7 billion. The bridge project pipeline in North-East Asia is the second highest, with a total of $55.6 billion, ahead of Western Europe with a pipeline value of $51.1 billion. In Eastern Europe, the pipeline currently stands at a value of $39 billion.



The report provides analysis based on construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

