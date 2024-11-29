Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset Strategic Business Report 2024 - Focus on Expanding AI Capabilities in Multimodal Learning Drives Demand for Combined Data Types

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset was estimated at US$3.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What's Fueling the Expansion of the AI Training Dataset Market?



The growth in the AI training dataset market is being driven by a convergence of factors that reflect both technological advancements and an expanding need for robust data across various industries. As AI models become increasingly sophisticated, particularly with the rise of deep learning and large-scale language models, the demand for vast, diverse datasets has intensified. These models require comprehensive, well-labeled datasets to reach high levels of accuracy, especially in complex applications like natural language understanding, medical diagnostics, and autonomous navigation.



Another significant growth driver is the heightened need for domain-specific data, as industries such as healthcare, finance, and transportation integrate AI for specialized tasks. Regulatory requirements around data privacy, such as those imposed by GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, are also influencing market growth. To comply with these regulations, organizations must prioritize data that is anonymized, securely stored, and legally compliant, thus increasing demand for training datasets that meet stringent privacy standards.



The rise of synthetic data generation has emerged as a notable trend in response to limitations around data availability, providing cost-effective, privacy-compliant alternatives for training data where real-world data may be limited or too sensitive. Advancements in AI-assisted and crowd-sourced labeling technologies have streamlined the process of preparing large-scale labeled datasets, making it faster and more affordable for companies to obtain high-quality data. Collectively, these factors underscore the critical role that high-quality training datasets play in advancing AI development, supporting market growth, and ensuring that AI models remain accurate, ethical, and adaptable to a wide array of applications across industries.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Type (Text, Audio, Image / Video); Vertical (IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government, BFSI, Other Verticals)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Text Type AI Training Dataset segment, which is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.1%. The Audio Type AI Training Dataset segment is also set to grow at 18.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $921.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.3% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset Market such as Alegion, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Appen Limited, Cogito Tech, Deep Vision Data and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 254 companies featured in this Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset Market report include:

Alegion

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Appen Limited

Cogito Tech LLC

Deep Vision Data

Google

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samasource Inc.

Scale AI, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Dataset - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for High-Quality AI Models Propels Growth of AI Training Datasets Market

Increasing Focus on Model Accuracy Drives Demand for Large, Diverse Training Datasets

Here's How the Growth of Autonomous Systems Fuels Need for Specialized Training Datasets

Advances in Data Labeling Techniques Enhance Quality and Relevance of AI Training Data

Growing Adoption of Computer Vision Expands Demand for Image and Video Training Datasets

Rising Concerns Over Bias in AI Models Drive Demand for Balanced and Representative Datasets

Here`s How the Surge in Natural Language Processing Requires Extensive Text and Speech Datasets

Increasing Use of Synthetic Data Generation Techniques Supports Expansion of Training Datasets

Growing Emphasis on Data Privacy and Compliance Spurs Demand for Secure Training Data Solutions

Here's How Industry-Specific AI Applications Drive Need for Domain-Specific Training Datasets

Advances in Data Annotation Technology Improve Efficiency in Dataset Preparation

Increasing Role of Edge AI Fuels Demand for Real-Time and High-Resolution Training Data

Focus on Expanding AI Capabilities in Multimodal Learning Drives Demand for Combined Data Types

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alegion

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Appen Limited

Cogito Tech LLC

Deep Vision Data

Google, LLC

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samasource Inc.

Scale AI, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehbj1o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment