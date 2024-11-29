Gene Editing Market Forecast Report 2024, with Profiles of Merck, GenScript, Revvity, Lonza, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis, AMSBIO, Synthego, Takara Bio, Bio-Techne, Reprocell and More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Libraries, Software), Services (GRNA Synthesis & Vector Construction), Technique, Technology (CRISPR, ZFN, TALEN), Application (Genome Editing, Drug Discovery) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gene editing market is expected to reach USD 7.59 billion in 2029 from USD 4.66 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Factors such as advancements in gene editing technologies, and the expanding range of gene editing applications are driving the growth of the gene editing market. However, the market faces several challenges due to off-target effects of gene editing, along with difficulties in scalability and manufacturing, pose significant hurdles.





The product segment accounted for the largest share by offerings segment in the gene editing market in 2023



By offerings, the gene editing market is segmented into products and services. The products segment held the largest share in 2023. The demand for products in gene editing process including experimentation and research for cell line development and drug development & discovery make them an indispensable part of the gene market. Gene editing products as reagents & consumables and Software & systems like gene editing kits, gene editing reagents and gene editing libraries are utilized by pharmaceutican & biotechnology companies and academic & research institutes in various gene editing workflow. Services held the second highest share of the gene editing market in 2023.



The CRISPR technology held the highest market share of the gene editing products market by technology in 2023



By Technology, the gene editing products market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Base editing, Antisense, RNAi and other technologies which include piggybac and prime editing among others. The CRISPR segment held the highest share of the gene editing products by technology market in 2023 driven by advancements in CRISPR technology leading to large scale adoption of this technology in gene editing. Gene editing products are used in a large range of CRISPR applications including reagents like Cas-9, vectors, libraries for screening and target identification and CRISPR based gene editing kits. Still, TALEN segment held the second largest share of the market in 2023.



The Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the gene editing market from 2024 to 2029.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the a significant focus on R&D activities, funding by government and private players in gene editing research, and rising adoption of gene editing technologies in drug discovery & development. Further, the rising prevalence of rare and genetic diseases is attributed to the aging population of countries such as Japan, and China. This is supporting the adoption of gene editing technologies in healthcare management and treatment driving the market growth. However, North America held the largest share of gene editing market in 2023.

Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the gene editing market by offerings (products and services), products by type (reagnets & consumables, and software & systems), reagents & consumables by Technique (knock-out, knock-in, gene silencing, and other techniques), products by technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Base editing, Antisense, RNAi and other technologies), products by application (cell line engineering, genome editing/genetic engineering, drug discovery & development, and other applications), products by end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, CROs & CDMOs, and other end users), services by type (cell line engineering, gRNA synthesis & vector construction, library construction & screening, and other types), services by application (cell line development & engineering, genome editing/genetic engineering, drug discovery & development, and other applications), services by end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users) and by region.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints influencing the growth of the genomics market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, product & service portfolio, key strategies such as product & service launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, and recent developments associated with the gene editing market. Competitive analysis of top players and upcoming startups in the gene editing market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for personalized medicine, Favorable government funding investments for gene editing projects, Expanding applications of gene editing), restraints (Off-Target Effects and Safety Concerns), opportunities (Technological advancements in Prime editing and bridge RNA, Rising burden of congenital disorders), and challenges (Issues with scalability of gene editing workflows. High equipment and facility costs) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched product/services of the gene editing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gene editing market

Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Revvity, Lonza, Tecan Trading, Sangamo therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AMSBIO, Creative Biogene, Synthego, Takara Bio, Bio-Techne, Caribou Biosciences, Bioneer corporation and REPROCELL.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 498 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Gene Editing Market Overview

North America: Gene Editing Market, by Type and Country (2023)

Gene Editing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Favorable Government Funding Investments for Gene Editing Projects

Expanding Applications of Gene Editing

Restraints

Off-Target Effects and Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Technological Advancements in Prime Editing and Bridge RNA

Increasing Burden of Congenital Disorders

Challenges

Issues Associated with Scalability of Gene Editing Workflows

High Equipment & Manufacturing Costs

Case Study Analysis

Enhanced Gene Knock-In Efficiency Using Hybrid SSDNA HDR Templates in Primary Human T-Cells

Gene Editing Efficiency in Cancer Cell Lines and T-Cells Using Truecut Cas9 Protein V2 and Trueguide SGRNA

Development & Specificity Optimization of Puredit Crispr Cas9 RNP System

Evaluation of Sureguide Cas9 Programmable Nuclease Kit for Efficient in Vitro Gene Editing

Gene Editing for Sickle-Cell Disease Using Zinc Finger Nuclease-Modified Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Gene Editing Market, by Offering

Products - Expanding Applications of Gene Modification Techniques to Drive Market

Services - High Uptake by Pharma Companies for Drug Discovery & Development to Propel Market

Gene Editing Products Market, by Type

Reagents & Consumables Gene Editing Kits

Increasing Demand for Mutation & Screening Kits in Clinical Settings to Propel Market Gene Editing Libraries

Genetic Screening for Cancer Research to Fuel Uptake Gene Editing Reagents

Ability to Create Animal Models to Support Market Growth

Software & Systems - Integration of Cloud-based Platforms for NGS to Drive Market

Gene Editing Reagents & Consumables Market, by Technique

Knock-Out - Modification of Crispr-Cas9 and Talens to Propel Market

Knock-In - Utilization of Donor DNA Templates and HDR Pathways to Drive Market

Gene Silencing - Advancements in Rnai Technology and Antisense Therapy to Support Market Growth

Gene Editing Products Market, by Technology

Crispr - Advancements in Cas9 Proteins to Fuel Uptake

Talens -Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Development to Drive Market

ZFN -Provision of Customized Design and Targeted Edits to Boost Demand

Base Editing -Growing Applications in Functional Genomics to Fuel Market

Antisense -Innovations in Oligonucleotide Therapies to Support Market Growth

Rnai - Wide Applications in Drug Discovery to Fuel Uptake

Gene Editing Products Market, by Application

Cell Line Engineering - Ability to Provide Precise Gene Modifications for Validation to Drive Market

Genome Editing -Growing Applications in Biotechnology to Boost Demand

Drug Discovery & Development - Uptake of Crispr-based Systems for Disease Profiling to Drive Market

Gene Editing Products Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies - Increasing Product Approvals and Robust Clinical Pipeline to Propel Market

Academic & Research Institutes -Favorable Funding for Genomic Projects to Drive Market

CROs & CDMOs -Provision of Specialized Expertise for Clinical Trials to Drive Market

Gene Editing Services Market, by Type

Cell Line Development & Engineering - Growing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars to Drive Market

GRNA Synthesis & Vector Construction -Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies and Demand for Precise Targeting to Drive Market

Library Construction & Screening -Increasing Focus on High-Throughput Screening to Propel Market

Other Services -Other Services Include Off-Target Analysis and Mutagenesis Services.

Gene Editing Services Market, by Application

Cell Line Engineering - High Uptake in R&D for Therapeutic Bioproduction to Drive Market

Genome Editing - Growing Focus on Synthetic Genomics to Boost Demand

Drug Discovery & Development -Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Development to Fuel Uptake

