Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Forecast to 2031 - Koch Industries, AGC, Vitro, S.A.B, Onyx Solar Group and Hanergy Holding Group Dominate the Market

The Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market was valued at US$ 315.58 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 910.03 million by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2031.



The rapid expansion of commercial facilities such as office buildings, shopping centers, and industrial complexes propels the demand for sustainable building materials and energy-efficient solutions. Manufacturing plants, warehouses, and other industrial facilities require substantial energy consumption for their operations. As businesses seek to optimize energy efficiency and reduce operational costs, BIPV glass emerges as a viable solution to offset electricity consumption and harness renewable energy directly on-site. The versatility and aesthetic appeal of BIPV glass contribute to its growing demand in industrial and commercial applications.



BIPV glass offers a dual-purpose solution by serving as a building material and a renewable energy generator. This integration aligns with the sustainability goals of many commercial projects, allowing them to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs simultaneously. Countries such as Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are also undergoing economic development, leading to rising investments in infrastructure and urban development, including the construction of roads, bridges, residential complexes, and industrial facilities. The aesthetic appeal of BIPV glass complements modern architectural designs, making it an attractive option for commercial developers seeking functionality and visual appeal.



Furthermore, the Department of Energy of the US has expressed interest in better understanding the relationship between builders, roofing companies, and solar PV installers. As businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency, BIPV glass emerges as a key solution for integrating renewable energy generation into commercial buildings. With ongoing innovations in BIPV technology and continued government support, the demand for BIPV glass is rising steadily.





Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Overview



In the Middle East & Africa, the market for BIPV glass is driven by factors such as the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the growth of the building & construction industry in the region. The UAE is one of the major markets for BIPV glass in the Middle East & Africa. The demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings has risen from end users and contractors in the Middle East & Africa. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE aim to reach their net-zero emissions targets by 2060 and 2050, respectively.



The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings boosts the adoption of BIPV glasses, as BIPV glass promotes energy-efficient building design by reducing the building's reliance on external sources of electricity. Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman are building commercial and residential projects as they are focusing on diversifying their economies. Thus, the rapidly growing building & construction industry in the Middle East & Africa drives the BIPV glass market growth in the country.



Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Segmentation



The Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market is categorized into material, glazing type, component type, end use, and country.

Based on material, the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market is segmented into crystalline silicone, amorphous silicone, and others. The crystalline silicone segment held the largest share of Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market share in 2023.

In terms of glazing type, the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market is bifurcated into single module and double module. The double module segment held a larger share of Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market in 2023.

By component type, the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market is divided into BIPV glass roofs, BIPV glass facades, and others (windows and floors). The BIPV glass roofs segment held the largest share of Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market in 2023.

Based on end use, the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. The commercial segment held the largest share of Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market in 2023.

By country, the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market share in 2023.

Koch Industries, AGC, Vitro, S.A.B, Onyx Solar Group and Hanergy Holding Group are some of the leading companies operating in the Middle East & Africa BIPV glass market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $315.58 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $910.03 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. BIPV Glass Market Landscapes

4.1 Overview

4.2 PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 BIPV Glass Manufacturers

4.3.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers

4.3.4 Distributors/Suppliers

4.3.5 End-Use Industry

4.3.6 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Commercial Construction Sector

5.1.2 Rising Popularity of Solar Energy

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Investment Cost and Less Energy Efficiency for BIPV System

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Green Buildings

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Adoption Rate of Renewable Energy Solutions in Emerging Economies

5.4.2 Smart Building Integration:

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. BIPV Glass Market - Middle East & Africa Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 BIPV Glass Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.3 BIPV Glass Market Forecast Analysis



7. Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Analysis - by Material

7.1 Crystalline Silicone

7.2 Amorphous Silicone

7.3 Others



8. Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Analysis - by Glazing Type

8.1 Single Module

8.2 Double Module



9. Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Analysis - by Component Type

9.1 BIPV Glass Roofs

9.2 BIPV Glass Facades



10. Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market Analysis - by End Use

10.1 Residential

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Industrial



11. Middle East & Africa BIPV Glass Market - Country Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Product News & Company News



14. Company Profiles

Koch Industries Inc

AGC Inc

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Onyx Solar Group LLC.

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd

