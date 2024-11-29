Company announcement

November 29, 2024

Announcement No. 28/2024

Company calendar 2025

Nilfisk Holding A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2025:

Date Event February 20 Annual Report 2024 March 19 Annual General Meeting May 13 Interim Report Q1 2025 August 14 Interim Report Q2 2025 November 20 Interim Report Q3 2025

Nilfisk Holding A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

Attachment