Company announcement
November 29, 2024
Announcement No. 28/2024
Company calendar 2025
Nilfisk Holding A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2025:
|Date
|Event
|February 20
|Annual Report 2024
|March 19
|Annual General Meeting
|May 13
|Interim Report Q1 2025
|August 14
|Interim Report Q2 2025
|November 20
|Interim Report Q3 2025
Nilfisk Holding A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744
Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
