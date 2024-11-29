Best Orthopedic Shoes (2024): Easy Spirit Awarded Top Orthopedic Shoes Brand by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has officially recognized Easy Spirit as the best orthopedic shoes for 2024. Known for seamlessly blending innovative design, superior comfort, and modern style, Easy Spirit has set the gold standard for orthopedic footwear.





Best Orthopedic Shoes:

Easy Spirit - a women’s footwear brand specializing in orthopedic shoes that seamlessly combine comfort, support, and style, offering a wide range of sizes, regular and extended widths, and designs tailored to enhance foot health and all-day wearability for the woman on the move





Easy Spirit offers a diverse range of footwear designed to meet the needs of every occasion, from active days to elegant evenings. Its collection includes athletic shoes for optimal performance, durable boots for all-weather versatility, casual shoes like flats and slip ons that blend comfort with everyday style, and dress shoes that pair sophistication with support.





The Easy Spirit Advantage





Easy Spirit’s orthopedic shoes are crafted to meet the diverse needs of its customers. With a removable footbed design, users can easily insert custom orthotics for personalized support. The brand’s commitment to inclusivity shines through its wide range of sizes and widths, offering narrow, medium, wide, and extra-wide options for a perfect fit.

Designed for immediate comfort, these shoes require no break-in period. They feature shock-absorbing materials to reduce joint strain and lightweight construction to minimize foot fatigue, making them ideal for all-day wear. Built-in arch support adds to overall foot health, providing long-lasting relief and stability.





For Black Friday 2024, Easy Spirit is offering discounts of up to 50% off across its entire range of footwear. The sale includes a variety of styles, from athletic shoes and boots to casual and dress options, providing an opportunity to find comfortable, supportive shoes at reduced prices.





Click here for more information on Easy Spirit’s orthopedic shoes.





About Easy Spirit

For over 35 years, Easy Spirit has been a leader in women’s footwear, known for its commitment to comfort, innovation, and practicality. Starting with simple, ingenious solutions, the brand has expanded its mission to emphasize ease and comfort in all aspects of life.





At the heart of Easy Spirit are six core values: comfort as the gold standard, versatility for real-life needs, ingenuity that simplifies, value that exceeds expectations, truthfulness in every interaction, and connections that strengthen relationships with customers and communities.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.



Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)