Rising Awareness and Regulatory Standards Propel Growth in Mycotoxin Testing Market, expected to Hit USD 3,016.4 Million by 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mycotoxin testing market is experiencing robust growth due to heightened concerns over food safety and the growing prevalence of mycotoxin contamination in agricultural products. Valued at approximately USD 1,634.0 million in 2024, the market is projected to more than double by 2034, reaching USD 3,016.4 million, at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period.

Mycotoxins, toxic compounds produced by fungi, pose significant risks to human and animal health. Their presence in food and feed has driven regulatory authorities worldwide to implement stringent testing protocols, bolstering market growth. The adoption of advanced analytical methods, such as chromatography and immunoassays, has further enhanced the reliability of testing processes.

The growth of the mycotoxin testing industry is significantly influenced by the increasing demand for healthy, toxin-free food and the implementation of strict regulations by authorities such as the FDA, EU Commissions, and FSSAI. The rise in reported cases of mycotoxin contamination in food highlights the necessity for comprehensive testing protocols.

Consumer awareness regarding food safety is on the rise, coupled with the globalization of food supply chains, which necessitates thorough testing to ensure compliance with international standards.

Technological advancements in testing methods, particularly High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), have enhanced detection capabilities, further propelling market growth. Collectively, these factors contribute to the expansion of the industry and play a crucial role in safeguarding public health.

The demand for mycotoxin testing is driven by:

Stringent Food Safety Regulations : Governments worldwide mandate testing to prevent contamination in food and feed products.

: Governments worldwide mandate testing to prevent contamination in food and feed products. Rising Awareness Among Consumers : Heightened focus on health and safety fuels demand for tested food products.

: Heightened focus on health and safety fuels demand for tested food products. Growth in Agricultural Trade : Increased international trade of grains and cereals necessitates compliance with varying regulatory standards.

: Increased international trade of grains and cereals necessitates compliance with varying regulatory standards. Expanding Animal Feed Industry : Mycotoxin-free feed is essential for ensuring animal health and productivity.

: Mycotoxin-free feed is essential for ensuring animal health and productivity. Technological Advancements: The adoption of faster and more accurate testing methods enhances the efficiency of detection.



Key Takeaways from Mycotoxin Testing Market Study:

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2024 to 2034 , doubling its value.

, doubling its value. Cereals and grains represent the largest segment due to their high susceptibility to fungal contamination.

represent the largest segment due to their high susceptibility to fungal contamination. Chromatography-based testing leads the market, offering high precision and accuracy.

leads the market, offering high precision and accuracy. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by agricultural production and regulatory reforms.

is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by agricultural production and regulatory reforms. Europe remains the largest regional market, owing to stringent EU regulations on food safety.



"The increasing demand for food safety and stringent regulatory frameworks are the primary drivers of the mycotoxin testing market. Continuous advancements in testing technology are ensuring precise results, boosting adoption across industries." , says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Mycotoxin Testing Market Trends and Restraints Assessment:

Trends:

Integration of Automation in Testing: Automated systems are streamlining mycotoxin testing workflows, reducing time and labor. Adoption of Portable Testing Kits: Demand for quick, on-site testing solutions is increasing, particularly in remote areas. Focus on Multi-Mycotoxin Detection: Development of methods capable of detecting multiple toxins simultaneously is gaining traction. Collaborations Between Industry Players: Partnerships between testing laboratories and technology providers are fostering innovation.

Restraints:

High Testing Costs: The sophisticated equipment and reagents required can pose cost barriers for small-scale producers. Complex Regulatory Landscape: Varying global standards create challenges for manufacturers in ensuring compliance. Limited Awareness in Developing Regions: Lack of education on the health risks associated with mycotoxins hampers testing adoption.



Country-wise Insights

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three territories. India and Japan are set to exhibit high consumption, recording CAGRs of 10.0 % and 8.0 %, respectively, through 2034.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.3% India 10.0% Japan 8.0% China 7.0%

Competitive Landscape in the Mycotoxin Testing Market:

The competitive landscape is dominated by key players investing in research and development to improve testing accuracy and efficiency. Leading companies include:

Eurofins Scientific

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Romer Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Neogen Corporation

Merieux NutriSciences

ALS Limited

R-Biopharm AG

FOSS Analytical

BioDetection Systems B.V.

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Mycotoxin Types:

As per Mycotoxin type, the industry has been categorized into Aflatoxins, Deoxynivalenol, Fumonisins, Patulin, Ochratoxin A, T-2 and HT-2 Toxins, Zearalenone.

By Mycotoxin Testing Types:

As per Mycotoxin Testing Types, the industry has been categorized into High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), LC-FLD Method, Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC), Lateral Flow Assays (LFAs), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based methods, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

By End User:

This segment is further categorized into Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Agriculture Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplements Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Animal Feed Industry (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture).

By Engagement Type:

As per Engagement Type, the industry has been categorized into In-House/ Captive Testing and Analytics Services 3rd Party/ Independent Testing and, Analytics Service Providers (One off Engagement, End to End outsourcing).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

El mercado mundial de pruebas de micotoxinas está experimentando un sólido crecimiento debido a las crecientes preocupaciones sobre la seguridad alimentaria y la creciente prevalencia de la contaminación por micotoxinas en los productos agrícolas. Valorado en aproximadamente USD 1,634.0 millones en 2024, se proyecta que el mercado se duplique con creces para 2034, alcanzando los USD 3,016.4 millones, a una CAGR del 6.6 % durante el período de pronóstico.

Las micotoxinas, compuestos tóxicos producidos por hongos, plantean riesgos significativos para la salud humana y animal. Su presencia en alimentos y piensos ha llevado a las autoridades reguladoras de todo el mundo a implementar estrictos protocolos de prueba, lo que ha impulsado el crecimiento del mercado. La adopción de métodos analíticos avanzados, como la cromatografía y los inmunoensayos, ha mejorado aún más la fiabilidad de los procesos de prueba.

El crecimiento de la industria de pruebas de micotoxinas está significativamente influenciado por la creciente demanda de alimentos saludables y libres de toxinas y la implementación de regulaciones estrictas por parte de autoridades como la FDA, las Comisiones de la UE y la FSSAI. El aumento de los casos notificados de contaminación por micotoxinas en los alimentos pone de manifiesto la necesidad de contar con protocolos de pruebas exhaustivos.

La concienciación de los consumidores sobre la inocuidad de los alimentos va en aumento, junto con la globalización de las cadenas de suministro de alimentos, que requiere pruebas exhaustivas para garantizar el cumplimiento de las normas internacionales.

Los avances tecnológicos en los métodos de prueba, en particular la cromatografía líquida de alto rendimiento (HPLC) y el ensayo de inmunoabsorción ligado a enzimas (ELISA), han mejorado las capacidades de detección, impulsando aún más el crecimiento del mercado. En conjunto, estos factores contribuyen a la expansión de la industria y desempeñan un papel crucial en la protección de la salud pública.

La demanda de pruebas de micotoxinas está impulsada por:

Estrictas normas de seguridad alimentaria : Los gobiernos de todo el mundo exigen pruebas para evitar la contaminación en alimentos y piensos.

: Los gobiernos de todo el mundo exigen pruebas para evitar la contaminación en alimentos y piensos. Aumento de la concienciación entre los consumidores : El mayor enfoque en la salud y la seguridad alimenta la demanda de productos alimenticios probados.

: El mayor enfoque en la salud y la seguridad alimenta la demanda de productos alimenticios probados. Crecimiento del comercio agrícola : El aumento del comercio internacional de granos y cereales exige el cumplimiento de diversas normas reglamentarias.

: El aumento del comercio internacional de granos y cereales exige el cumplimiento de diversas normas reglamentarias. Expansión de la industria de alimentos para animales : Los alimentos libres de micotoxinas son esenciales para garantizar la salud y la productividad de los animales.

: Los alimentos libres de micotoxinas son esenciales para garantizar la salud y la productividad de los animales. Avances tecnológicos: La adopción de métodos de prueba más rápidos y precisos mejora la eficiencia de la detección.



Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado de pruebas de micotoxinas:

Se prevé que el mercado crezca a una CAGR del 6,6 % de 2024 a 2034 , duplicando su valor.

, duplicando su valor. Los cereales y granos representan el segmento más grande debido a su alta susceptibilidad a la contaminación por hongos.

representan el segmento más grande debido a su alta susceptibilidad a la contaminación por hongos. Las pruebas basadas en cromatografía lideran el mercado, ofreciendo alta precisión y exactitud.

lideran el mercado, ofreciendo alta precisión y exactitud. Se espera que la región de Asia y el Pacífico experimente el crecimiento más rápido, impulsado por la producción agrícola y las reformas regulatorias.

experimente el crecimiento más rápido, impulsado por la producción agrícola y las reformas regulatorias. Europa sigue siendo el mayor mercado regional, debido a las estrictas regulaciones de la UE sobre seguridad alimentaria.



Evaluación de las tendencias y restricciones del mercado de las pruebas de micotoxinas:

Tendencias:

1. Integración de la automatización en las pruebas: Los sistemas automatizados están agilizando los flujos de trabajo de las pruebas de micotoxinas, reduciendo el tiempo y la mano de obra.

2. Adopción de kits de prueba portátiles: La demanda de soluciones de prueba rápidas e in situ está aumentando, especialmente en áreas remotas.

3. Enfoque en la detección de múltiples micotoxinas: El desarrollo de métodos capaces de detectar múltiples toxinas simultáneamente está ganando adeptos.

4. Colaboraciones entre actores de la industria: Las asociaciones entre laboratorios de pruebas y proveedores de tecnología están fomentando la innovación.

Restricciones:

1. Altos costos de prueba: El equipo sofisticado y los reactivos requeridos pueden plantear barreras de costos para los productores a pequeña escala.

2. Panorama regulatorio complejo: Los diferentes estándares globales crean desafíos para los fabricantes a la hora de garantizar el cumplimiento.

3. Concienciación limitada en las regiones en desarrollo: La falta de educación sobre los riesgos para la salud asociados a las micotoxinas dificulta la adopción de las pruebas.

Perspectivas por país

En la siguiente tabla se muestran las tasas de crecimiento estimadas de los tres principales territorios. India y Japón exhibirán un alto consumo, registrando CAGR de 10.0 % y 8.0 %, respectivamente, hasta 2034.

País CAGR, 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 5.3% India 10.0% Japón 8.0% China 7.0%

Panorama competitivo en el mercado de pruebas de micotoxinas:

El panorama competitivo está dominado por actores clave que invierten en investigación y desarrollo para mejorar la precisión y la eficiencia de las pruebas. Entre las empresas líderes se encuentran:

Eurofins Científico

SGS S.A.

Grupo Intertek plc

Tecnologías Agilent

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Laboratorios Romer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corporación Neogen

Merieux NutriSciences

ALS Limitada

R-Biopharm AG

Analítica de software libre

BioDetection Systems B.V.

Otros

Segmentos clave del informe

Por tipos de micotoxinas:

Según el tipo de micotoxina, la industria se ha clasificado en aflatoxinas, deoxinivalenol, fumonisinas, patulina, ocratoxina A, toxinas T-2 y HT-2, zearalenona.

Por tipos de pruebas de micotoxinas:

Según los tipos de pruebas de micotoxinas, la industria se ha clasificado en cromatografía líquida de alto rendimiento (HPLC), cromatografía de gases-espectrometría de masas (GC-MS), LC-FLD, CROMATOGRAFÍA de capa fina (TLC), ensayos de flujo lateral (LFA), métodos basados en reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR), ensayo de inmunoabsorción ligado a enzimas (ELISA).

Por usuario final:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en Industria Alimentaria, Industria de Bebidas, Industria Agrícola, Industria Farmacéutica, Industria de Suplementos Nutracéuticos y Dietéticos, Industria Cosmética, Industria de Alimentos para Animales (Aves de Corral, Cerdos, Rumiantes, Acuicultura).

Por tipo de interacción:

Según el tipo de compromiso, la industria se ha clasificado en servicios de análisis y pruebas internas / cautivas, pruebas de terceros / independientes y proveedores de servicios de análisis (compromiso único, subcontratación de extremo a extremo).

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Bálticos, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y Europa del Pacífico y Oriente Medio y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

