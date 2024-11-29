Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“Dorad”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”).

On November 28, 2024, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “Luzon Group”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad’s financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad’s unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 – approximately NIS 1,096 million.

Dorad’s unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2024 – approximately NIS 270 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which include the summer months of July-September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the potential effects of a proposed resolution published by the Israeli Electricity Authority on September 4, 2024, which is more fully described in the Form 6-K submitted by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2024, and the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of third quarter results in the future or comparable to third quarter results in the past.

The financial statements of Dorad include a note concerning the war situation in Israel, which commenced on October 7, 2023, stating that Dorad estimated, based on the information it had as of November 11, 2024 (the date of approval of Dorad’s financial statements as of September 30, 2024), that the current events and the security escalation in Israel have an impact on its results but that the impact on its short-term business results will be immaterial. Dorad further notes that as this event is not under the control of Dorad, and factors such as the continuation of the war and hostilities or their cessation may affect Dorad’s assessments, as of the date of the financial statements, Dorad is unable to assess the extent of the impact of the war on its business activities and on its medium and long-term results. Dorad continues to regularly monitor the developments and is examining the effects on its operations and the value of its assets.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and as of and for each of the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position September 30

September 30 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 531,210 363,054 219,246 Trade receivables and accrued income 497,530 305,778 211,866 Other receivables 43,413 15,992 12,095 Financial derivatives 1,661 3,761 - Total current assets 1,073,814 688,585 443,207 Non-current assets Restricted deposit 529,875 552,145 522,319 Prepaid expenses 28,538 30,566 30,053 Fixed assets 2,953,489 3,132,064 3,106,550 Intangible assets 8,134 7,716 7,653 Right of use assets 54,250 56,330 55,390 Total non-current assets 3,574,286 3,778,821 3,721,965 Total assets 4,648,100 4,467,406 4,165,172 Current liabilities Current maturities of loans from banks 341,281 326,668 299,203 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,941 4,783 4,787 Trade payables 440,303 219,406 166,089 Other payables 10,914 25,812 31,446 Total current liabilities 797,439 576,669 501,525 Non-current liabilities Loans from banks 1,904,195 2,131,403 1,995,909 Other Long-term liabilities 9,827 13,969 12,943 Long-term lease liabilities 50,061 51,691 47,618 Provision for dismantling and restoration 36,204 50,000 38,985 Deferred tax liabilities 354,503 279,203 278,095 Liabilities for employee benefits, net 160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities 2,354,950 2,526,426 2,373,710 Equity Share capital 11 11 11 Share premium 642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders 3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings 849,753 718,353 643,979 Total equity 1,495,711 1,364,311 1,289,937 Total liabilities and equity 4,648,100 4,467,406 4,165,172





Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Income For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended September 30

September 30

December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS

thousands NIS

thousands NIS

thousands NIS

thousands NIS

thousands Revenues 2,366,358 2,185,309 1,096,456 930,838 2,722,396 Operating costs of the Power Plant Energy costs 483,965 499,111 193,180 237,621 583,112 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 943,040 505,678 350,219 1,244,646 1,073,350 Depreciation and amortization 183,735 182,861 68,016 63,997 242,104 Other operating costs 141,992 138,657 59,227 57,939 186,024 Total operating costs of Power Plant 1,883,042 1,763,669 826,101 709,776 2,255,886 Profit from operating the Power Plant 483,316 421,640 270,355 221,062 466,510 General and

administrative expenses 25,328 20,726 8,600 6,633 27,668 Other income 30 - 30 - 39 Operating profit 458,018 400,914 261,785 214,429 438,881 Financing income 40,982 54,805 9,098 18,615 45,286 Financing expenses 166,818 175,843 63,736 50,124 209,773 Financing expenses, net 125,836 121,038 54,638 31,509 164,487 Profit before taxes on income 332,182 279,876 207,147 182,923 274,394 Taxes on income 76,408 64,187 47,664 42,077 63,079 Profit for the period 255,774 215,689 159,483 140,843 211,315





Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Capital reserve for activities Share Share with Retained capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Balance as at January 1, 2024 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937 Net profit for the period - - - 255,774 255,774 Dividend distributed - - - (50,000) (50,000) Balance as at September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 849,753 1,495,711





For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Balance as at January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622 Net profit for the period - - - 215,689 215,689 Dividend distributed - - - (70,000) (70,000) Balance as at September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 718,353 1,364,311





For the three months ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Balance as at July 1, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 740,270 1,386,228 Net profit for the period - - - 159,483 159,483 Dividend distributed - - - (50,000) (50,000) Balance as at September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 849,753 1,495,711





For the three months ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Balance as at July 1, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 647,510 1,293,468 Net profit for the period - - - 140,843 140,843 Dividend distributed - - - (70,000) (70,000) Balance as at September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 718,353 1,364,311





Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (cont’d) Capital reserve for activities Share Share with Retained capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended December 31, 2023 (Audited) Balance as at January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622 Net profit for the year - - - 211,315 211,315 Dividend distributed - - - (140,000) (140,000) Balance as at December 31, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937



