Laboratory Information Services Industry Forecast to Reach $4.55 Billion by 2030 - Discover Regional Market Trends and Opportunities by Type, Deployment and Application

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Information Services Market by Type, Deployment, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Laboratory Information Services Market grew from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 to USD 2.89 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.84%, reaching USD 4.55 billion by 2030.







Critical market growth influencers include advancements in healthcare IT, the rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitating frequent testing, and regulatory mandates for standards in healthcare. The recent shift towards personalized medicine and telehealth circumvents traditional testing pathways, presenting opportunities for LIS through innovations in AI-powered analytics and cloud-based data management solutions.

However, growth is restrained by high implementation costs, data security concerns, and interoperability issues among varied systems. Significant challenges also include the evolving regulatory landscape and the need for constant upgrades and skill acquisition in emerging technologies.

Among the best areas for innovation are developing seamless integration capabilities with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), enhancing user interfaces for better end-user engagement, and leveraging big data for predictive analytics. Cloud computing and blockchain technology stand out as potential disruptors, ensuring data security and improving operational efficiency. Research on these fronts could lead to novel business models, such as LIS as a service (LISaaS), opening new revenue streams.

The nature of the LIS market, largely fragmented with numerous vendors offering customized solutions, indicates a competitive environment ripe for mergers and strategic partnerships to expand market reach, enhance offerings, and streamline operations.

Companies Featured



The leading players in the Laboratory Information Services Market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Autoscribe Informatics

Benchling Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE

LabLynx, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare

LABWORKS LLC

McKesson Corporation

Novatek International

PerkinElmer Inc.

Starlims Corporation

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Laboratory Information Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Consulting Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Training & Education

Deployment On-Cloud On-Premise

Application Anatomic Pathology Clinical Pathology



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3za520

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment