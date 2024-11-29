Blood Culture Tests Market is Slated to Evolve at an Impressive 12.3% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the blood culture tests market size will attain a value of USD 17.50 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rising incidence of bloodstream infections and a growing number of surgical procedures performed around the world are expected to bolster the blood culture tests market growth over the coming years. Spreading awareness regarding the benefits of blood culture tests and use of advanced technologies are expected to generate new opportunities in the future.

Blood Culture Tests Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 6.92 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 17.50 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Method, Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Rapidly increasing surgical procedure volumes Key Market Opportunities Use of advanced technologies such as MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of bloodstream infections

Blood Culture Tests Market Segmental Analysis

Global Blood Culture Tests Market is segmented based on the Method, Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Conventional/Manual Methods, Automated Methods.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Culture-based Technology, Molecular Technology, Proteomics Technology.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bacteremia, Fungemia, Mycobacterial Detection.

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories, Other Laboratories.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Established Dependability of Conventional Processes Makes them a Popular Choice

Conventional blood culture tests involved incubation of blood samples in a culture medium to identify microbial development. High dependability and reliability of conventional blood culture tests allow them to hold a dominant blood culture tests market share. These tests are expected to lose some market share to automated tests in the long run.

Rising Prevalence of Mycobacterial Diseases Makes it an Opportune Segment

Growing incidence of mycobacterial diseases such as tuberculosis around the world is projected to primarily bolster the demand for blood culture tests in mycobacterial infection applications going forward. High emphasis on tuberculosis management and efforts to improve diagnosis and management of mycobacterial infections are also creating new opportunities for market players.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure is Helping North America Maintain its Global Dominance

Growing surgical procedure volumes, high incidence of infectious diseases, and rising spending on healthcare are slated to bolster blood culture test demand in North America. The presence of a strong regulatory framework to promote proactive disease diagnosis and management also helps boost the adoption of blood culture tests in this region. Canada and the United States remain the leading markets in the North American region.

Blood Culture Tests Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising incidence of bloodstream infections

Increasing surgical procedure volumes around the world

Expanding geriatric population base





Restraints

Difficulty in the interpretation of blood culture results

Time-consuming nature of conventional blood culture tests

Dearth of skilled laboratory professionals





Prominent Players in Blood Culture Tests Market

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

ZEPTOMETRIX (U.S.)

CytoTest Inc. (U.S.)

Devyser (Sweden)

Bruker (U.S.)

BIOMÉRIEUX (France)

Bayer AG (Germany)

BD (U.S.)





Key Questions Answered in Blood Culture Tests Market Report

What drives the demand for blood culture tests?

Which region leads the global blood culture tests market forecast?

What restraints are expected to trouble companies?

Which segment brings in the most revenue as per this blood culture tests market analysis?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising incidence of bloodstream infections, growing senescent population), restraints (absence of skilled workforce, difficulty in interpretation of blood culture results), and opportunities (use of advanced technologies such as MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry) influencing the growth of blood culture tests market.

Market Penetration : All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches. Product Development/Innovation : Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the blood culture tests market.

: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the blood culture tests market. Market Development : Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow. Market Diversification : Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.





