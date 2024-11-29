MAJOR, a Telegram Mini Game Token, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MAJOR, a Telegram mini game token, on TON Zone. For all CoinW users, the MAJOR/USDT will be officially available for trading on November 29th 2024, at 6:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of MAJOR, we are launching the “ MAJOR Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.





The Rise of $MAJOR: The First Telegram Rating Game

Major (MAJOR) is an innovative star-collecting game designed exclusively for Telegram users, launched on July 3, 2024. The game invites players to engage in a vibrant community where they can earn Stars—an in-game currency that determines their rank and reputation. Players compete to become the "coolest Major" by accumulating Stars through various activities, including completing daily tasks, inviting friends, and participating in community events.The appeal of Major lies not only in its engaging gameplay but also in its integration of social interaction and competition. As players climb the leaderboard by earning Stars, they can unlock tangible rewards, including cryptocurrency payouts in TON tokens for top performers. This unique blend of fun and financial incentive has contributed to Major's rapid growth, attracting millions of users within a short period.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent MAJOR prize pool has been up for grabs from November 29th, 2024, at 6:00 to December 5th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

With its combination of engaging gameplay, community-driven growth, and real-world rewards, Major is positioning itself as a leading player in the burgeoning landscape of Telegram-based games.

