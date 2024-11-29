Softonic reveals rise in VPN Downloads amid global push for privacy and unrestricted connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Computer Security Day, Softonic, the world’s leading secure software distributor, has released a list of the most downloaded security applications, highlighting the dominance of VPNs in cybersecurity. With seven apps falling under the VPN category, this year’s trends underline an important shift toward privacy-focused and secure connectivity solutions.

The surge in VPN downloads reflects a growing demand for tools that offer security and privacy, especially in regions such as Russia, Ukraine, and South Korea, where users seek reliable and secure access to the internet.

Hamachi led as the most downloaded security app, with 748,102 downloads, a 7.9% increase from 2023. Known for its ability to create secure virtual private networks (VPNs) that simulate LAN connectivity, Hamachi is particularly fevered by remote teams, gamers, and users seeking reliable remote access solutions. Avast Free Antivirus, which ranked number one in 2023, ranked second with 509,937 downloads.

“This year’s download trends highlight a growing focus on privacy,” said Ferran Gavin, Director of Catalog and Traffic at Softonic. “As privacy concerns continue to rise, users are increasingly seeking tools that protect their data, streamline access, and deliver a seamless experience. At Softonic, our role goes beyond facilitating access to these services, we strive to guide users in finding the best solutions to meet their evolving needs.”

Full downloads list, 2024:

Rank (2024) App Name Downloads (2024) App Category 1 Hamachi 748,102 Networking 2 Avast Free Antivirus 509,937 Security/Antivirus 3 WARP 486,356 VPN/Privacy 4 Psiphon 476,943 VPN/Privacy 5 Secure VPN Safer Faster Internet 354,076 VPN/Privacy

About Softonic

Softonic is a leading technology company specialising in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world’s leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. The platform categorises, evaluates, and distributes over 1 million Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks, which help users download virus-free software.

Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also the driving force behind other initiatives, such as GHacks, a portal for IT users, and Digital Trends, a technology news platform. In July 2024, the company acquired Appvizer, which specialises in B2B software design to support professional growth. Softonic has expanded its workforce of over 110 employees representing over 22 nationalities.