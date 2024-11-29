Silo Pharma Enters Joint Development Agreement for SP-26 Ketamine Implant Device Targeting Pain Management

Prototype development and feasibility testing underway for optimized subcutaneous delivery

SARASOTA, FL, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced a collaboration agreement with Kymanox for specialized design and development of a subcutaneous insertion device for SP-26, the Company’s ketamine-loaded implant therapeutic targeting fibromyalgia and chronic pain.

Under terms of the agreement, Kymanox will conduct an initial proof-of-concept design phase followed by full system prototype and feasibility testing to determine optimal insertion depth in tissue.

“Previous analytical testing and proof-of-concept extrusion trials have confirmed the optimal formulation for our SP-26 implants. Now we are advancing this program to develop a novel insertion device that is intended to be tested in continuing preclinical studies,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “We are pleased with the steady progress we are making with our proposed ketamine implants, which are being uniquely designed with a goal of providing sustained relief of chronic pain.”

Preclinical research to date has focused, in part, on ensuring that the safety profile of SP-26 aligns with FDA requirements for potential at-home therapeutic designation. If approved, SP-26 could become the first at-home injectable ketamine-based therapeutic.

In addition to the SP-26 agreement, Kymanox is Silo’s regulatory partner for SPC-15, a targeted prophylactic treatment for stress-induced affective disorders including PTSD.

About SP-26

Silo’s SP-26 is a ketamine-based injectable dissolvable polymer implant for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. The subcutaneous implant is being designed to safely regulate dosage and time release of the pain-relieving treatment. If clinically successful, SP-26 could qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval.



About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

