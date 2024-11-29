Matchain Reaches 100 Million Transactions in Record Time





LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matchain, the pioneering AI blockchain built on BNB Chain, has achieved a remarkable milestone of 100 million+ transactions just three months after its mainnet launch, demonstrating unprecedented growth in blockchain adoption and utility.

Record-Breaking Growth

This achievement showcases Matchain's powerful infrastructure and growing ecosystem:

16 million+ Total Unique Active Wallets (UAW)

Ranked among Top 5 blockchains on DappRadar by UAW

Partnerships with 60+ innovative projects

12 million+ Telegram community members

Check out Matchscan and DappRadar for the latest network metrics.

Driving Mass Adoption Through Strategic Partnerships

Matchain's growth has been driven by key partnerships across multiple sectors. These partnerships show how the platform brings Web3 technology to new users through real-world applications.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Matchain's partnership with PSG as their Exclusive Digital Identity Partner connects Web3 technology with over 150 million football fans worldwide. The establishment of a Joint Innovation Studio is developing innovative Web3 experiences that transform how fans interact with their favorite team.

The partnership provides fans with unprecedented control over their digital interactions while giving Matchain prominent exposure through stadium advertising, exclusive content creation opportunities, and access to PSG's influential social media presence.

To read more about this exclusive partnership, read the official press release .

Dmail Network

The integration with Dmail showcases Matchain's ability to drive adoption. By establishing itself as Dmail's third-largest chain and driving approximately 20% of their overall traffic, Matchain has outperformed established industry leaders including Base, Solana, Ethereum, and Arbitrum.

This success demonstrates how Matchain can significantly boost adoption rates for decentralized applications while providing user-friendly experiences.

Gaming Sector

Gaming partnerships highlight Matchain's capability to handle high-volume transactions at scale. Leading projects like LOL have achieved remarkable success on the platform, drawing over 2 million active users and processing over 24 million transactions in just 30 days.

This performance has earned LOL the #1 rank by UAW for blockchain games on DappRadar , proving that Matchain's infrastructure can support intensive gaming applications while maintaining optimal performance and user engagement.

To learn more about Matchain’s Strategic Partnerships, check out the latest article .

Recognition by BNB Chain

Further validating Matchain's innovative approach, BNB Chain has selected Matchain for its prestigious Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program Season 8. The program, backed by BNB Chain Innovation, Binance Labs, and CoinMarketCap Labs, provides comprehensive support to accelerate Matchain’s development of AI-powered identity solutions. This strategic backing will enhance Matchain's platform capabilities while supporting its rapid ecosystem expansion.

To learn more about Matchain’s selection into the MVB program, read the full press release .

Looking Forward

Matchain is aggressively expanding its ecosystem in 2025 through several key initiatives:

Launching enhanced developer tools and SDKs to accelerate project integration

Extending reach across additional sectors through new strategic partnerships

Transforming user interaction through innovative AI-powered features

Enabling seamless transactions with expanded cross-chain capabilities

And many more exciting initiatives!



About Matchain

Matchain is a blockchain platform that offers advanced AI-driven decentralized identity solutions. It ensures privacy, security, and control over personal data, allowing users to own and monetize their digital information within a secure ecosystem.

For more details, visit Matchain's website or contact Anastasia Drinevskaya , Chief Marketing Officer, for inquiries and updates.

Contact:

Anastasia Drinevskaya

ana@matchain.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Matchain. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b55b4ff1-440b-4deb-aa7e-dde2c96c0525