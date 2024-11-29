UPCX Becomes the Official Media Partner for Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024, Leading the New Wave of Blockchain Innovation

Singapore, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the rapid development of blockchain technology, UPCX has swiftly emerged as a pioneering force in the industry. As an open-source payment system focused on payment and financial services, UPCX has gained significant attention for its outstanding innovation capabilities and optimized user experience. Recently, UPCX announced its partnership as an official media partner for the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024. This move not only highlights its important status on the global tech stage but also injects new vitality into the upcoming event, which will be held from December 3 to 4 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.





As an official media partner, UPCX will share its latest technological advancements and ecosystem optimization achievements at the summit, providing attendees with exclusive industry insights and cutting-edge developments. This collaboration signifies UPCX's steadfast commitment to driving the development of Vietnam's and the global technology ecosystem.

In recent times, UPCX has achieved several milestone accomplishments through the introduction and optimization of key features, significantly enhancing the platform’s functionality and user experience. UPCX innovatively launched Non-Fungible Accounts, offering users a highly personalized and secure way to manage their accounts, thus enhancing the uniqueness and protection of accounts. Additionally, by adopting advanced sharding technology, UPCX has greatly improved network scalability, enabling the platform to efficiently handle a large volume of transactions and ensuring high performance and reliability even as the number of users and transactions surges.

To promote rapid community growth and active participation, UPCX meticulously designed a Referral Program. This reward mechanism incentivizes users to invite new members to join the ecosystem, fostering a vibrant and cohesive user base. Furthermore, UPCX successfully integrated the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enhancing the platform’s compatibility with Ethereum applications and smart contracts. This move has attracted numerous developers and projects to migrate to the UPCX ecosystem, enriching the platform’s diversity and interoperability.

To enhance transparency and performance monitoring capabilities, UPCX launched a blockchain explorer and TPS testing tool, allowing users and developers to monitor network operations in real-time. Additionally, the optimized UPCX wallet features a new user interface with a friendly design and convenient operation experience, greatly improving the ease with which users manage digital assets. Whether for newcomers or seasoned users, the wallet offers a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Looking ahead, UPCX has planned several exciting initiatives on its roadmap, including Multi-Key Functionality to further enhance account security through support for multisignature, Parallel Software Transaction Memory to improve transaction processing efficiency and handle higher transaction volumes, and the upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on token swapping to drive broader adoption and application. These plans not only reflect UPCX’s vision of building a powerful and robust platform but also lay a solid foundation for its future development.

While ensuring continuous platform expansion, security remains UPCX’s top priority. The company has implemented industry-standard security protocols and conducts regular audits to protect user assets. In the future, UPCX plans to introduce more advanced technologies, such as Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology, to further strengthen its security framework, ensuring that the platform maintains high security standards even as transaction volumes increase and the user base expands.

Compared to other blockchain projects, UPCX stands out with its deep understanding of scalability, user-oriented innovation, and ecosystem growth, showcasing unique competitive advantages. Its distinctive products, such as MPA, NFA, and the Referral Program, are designed to provide tangible value to users. By comprehensively considering scalability and accessibility, UPCX is dedicated to building a multifunctional and user-friendly platform that attracts a wide range of participants, from developers to end-users.

As UPCX continues to achieve breakthroughs in technological innovation and user experience, and by participating in significant events like the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024, it further enhances its influence within the global blockchain community. It is anticipated that UPCX will continue to play a crucial role in the blockchain sector, leading the industry to new heights in the future.

More about UPCX:UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

