Dental Implant Training Specialist Dr. Michael Pikos Delivers Groundbreaking Insights at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Annual Meeting

Trinity, FL, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Trinity, FL – Renowned dental implantologist and founder of the Pikos Institute, Dr. Michael A. Pikos, captivated attendees at this year’s American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) annual meeting with his keynote presentation.

Widely acknowledged for his pioneering contributions to advanced implant dentistry, Dr. Pikos continues to elevate the standard of care through his expertise and education initiatives.

During his session, “Mastering Complex Implant Procedures: A Pathway to Predictable Outcomes,” Dr. Pikos shared his wealth of knowledge on cutting-edge innovations in dental implantology.

His presentation delved into advanced techniques in zygomatic implants, implant placement, and restorative procedures, providing attendees with actionable insights to enhance their practices.

By integrating real-world applications from the Pikos Institute’s leading dental implant CE (Continuing Education) courses, Dr. Pikos equipped dental professionals with strategies to achieve unparalleled precision in their work.

“Speaking at the AAID is always a privilege,” said Dr. Pikos. “This platform allows me to connect with forward-thinking dental professionals who are eager to refine their skills and push the boundaries of implant dentistry. At the Pikos Institute, our mission has always been to empower practitioners with education that translates to excellence in patient care.”

The presentation also spotlighted the Pikos Institute’s robust lineup of dental implant education programs, including the highly sought-after Mastering Implant Dentistry Fundamentals course and the sold-out Zygo Course. These offerings prioritize hands-on training and are meticulously designed to address complex cases in implant dentistry, sinus lifts, and advanced prosthodontics, making the institute a trusted name in the dental implant training field.

Attendees praised Dr. Pikos for his ability to distill complex concepts into practical strategies. “Dr. Pikos has an incredible talent for making advanced procedures accessible and achievable,” shared Dr. Sarah Thompson, a specialist in dental implant placement and aesthetic dentistry. “His expertise, combined with the exceptional implant education available at the Pikos Institute, sets him apart as a leader in the dental implantology industry.”

As the global demand for advanced dental implant solutions continues to grow, Dr. Pikos and the Pikos Institute remain at the forefront, offering transformative learning experiences for dental professionals. From live patient training to interactive dental implant seminars, the institute provides a comprehensive pathway for mastering the art and science of dental implantology.

To explore the Pikos Institute’s full range of dental implant continuing education courses, including live patient implant training and advanced implant seminars, visit www.pikosinstitute.com. Discover how these programs can revolutionize your approach to implant dentistry and help you achieve lasting success in your practice.

About Pikos Institute

Founded by Dr. Michael A. Pikos, the Pikos Institute is a globally recognized leader in advanced dental implant education. Located in Trinity, Florida, the institute has been a trusted destination for dental professionals seeking hands-on training in complex dental implant procedures, zygomatic implants, sinus augmentation, and restorative aesthetics.

With a mission to deliver excellence in continuing education, the Pikos Institute equips practitioners with the tools and expertise needed to provide predictable outcomes and elevate patient care. Its comprehensive implantology courses, led by Dr. Pikos and other industry experts, have helped thousands of clinicians worldwide achieve mastery in implant dentistry.

To learn more about the Pikos Institute, visit www.pikosinstitute.com or follow us on social media for the latest updates on courses and events.

Contact Pikos Institute

For inquiries, please contact:

Email: learn@pikosinstitute.com

Phone: (727) 781-0491

Fax: (727) 807-6033

Address: 8740 Mitchell Blvd, Trinity, FL 34655

Visit us online at https://www.pikosinstitute.com to explore our courses and learn more.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dental-implant-training-specialist-dr-michael-pikos-delivers-groundbreaking-insights-at-the-american-academy-of-implant-dentistry-annual-meeting/