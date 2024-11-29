Jianzhi Receives Good News from Nasdaq

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced that it has received a written notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated November 27, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

“We take our NASDAQ listing very seriously,” commented Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of the Company. “And we’re happy to be back in the saddle,” he added.

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq dated August 7, 2024, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days from such notification, or until February 3, 2025, to regain compliance. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, for the last 10 consecutive business days, from November 13 through November 26, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is closed.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

