Shenzhen, China, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 51Talk reported that the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference successfully convened in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This global environmental summit brought together government officials, scientists, and environmental advocates to discuss effective strategies to address the escalating climate crisis. Among the distinguished participants was a special guest: 7-year-old Huang Yingshan from Beijing, China, whose confident speech captivated the audience.



7-Year-Old Chinese Girl Huang Yingshan Delivers an English Speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference



As the youngest speaker in the conference’s history, Huang Yingshan not only set a record but also delivered a heartfelt speech titled “My Beijing Disneyland.” Through her story of growing up immersed in nature, she urged the audience to prioritize climate issues and take action to protect the environment for the future of Mother Earth.

Huang Yingshan: An Environmental Advocate Drawn from Nature

Huang Yingshan, a Beijing native nurtured in the natural world, deeply moved the attendees with her authentic and emotional storytelling. She shared her vibrant childhood experiences in nature—playing freely on farms, running through fields and forests, and climbing trees alongside her mother during planting seasons. Her small Beijing farm, brimming with rural joys, has become her personal “Disneyland.”

In her eyes, this wild and enchanting space rivals any urban Disneyland. She creatively uses natural materials from different seasons for games and explores the farm with her animal companions while witnessing the cycle of planting and harvesting. The natural elements—sand, soil, water, wind, and fire—provide sensory experiences that fuel her creativity and exploration. For Yingshan, nature is not just a playground but also a boundless source of inspiration and imagination.

She remarked that while books and pictures can teach us about nature, firsthand experiences provide a deeper appreciation of its inclusiveness and beauty. Quoting a famous Tang poem, “To enjoy a grander view, ascend another story,” she described the wonder and pride she feels whenever she climbs a tree and gazes into the distance.

She also emphasized the importance of protecting cherished natural spaces. Using her “secret garden” as an example, she explained how littering could harm the environment and endanger her animal friends, which would diminish the joy and beauty of her beloved retreat.

Huang Yingshan’s close connection to nature helped her realize the urgency of environmental protection. With global warming causing more frequent extreme weather events, such as 2023’s record-breaking temperatures, humanity faces mounting challenges of heat, drought, and flooding. She called on attendees to recognize the significance of this United Nations Climate Change Conference and to prioritize the balance between nature and human activity when making decisions or plans.

As a primary school student, Yingshan’s vivid stories, logical insights, and fluent English left a profound impression on everyone present. Her speech not only conveyed information but also inspired emotional connections, earning her applause and admiration from representatives worldwide.

Growing Up in Nature and Love: The Role of Family Education

Huang Yingshan’s mother shared her educational philosophy, which emphasizes the importance of immersing children in nature and respecting their creativity. “Yingshan is an observant, passionate, and imaginative child who loves rural and wild environments. Every child has these innate talents if we observe them deeply and provide the right conditions. Her understanding of nature comes not from adult teaching but from her own experiences and connection with her surroundings. Children deeply connected to and nurtured by nature grow up happy, optimistic, and self-driven.”

Yingshan’s English fluency is also a testament to her parents’ supportive guidance and her own dedication.

Huang Yingshan: A Role Model for Chinese Youth

From practicing speeches in front of a mirror to delivering a remarkable address at the United Nations, Huang Yingshan’s journey reflects her persistence and determination. Her story highlights not only the importance of family education but also the optimistic and proactive spirit of the Chinese youth in environmental advocacy.

Addressing global climate change is a responsibility shared by all nations and generations. The voices and actions of the Chinese youth are becoming increasingly crucial in the global environmental movement. Huang Yingshan’s heartfelt appeal injected new vitality into the cause and set an inspiring example for others. Her speech, and those of young advocates like her, serve as powerful declarations of responsibility for the future and a call for urgent action.

About 51Talk

51Talk is a well-known brand in China's online English education industry. Since its establishment in 2011, the company has focused on creating an exceptional user experience by providing high-quality educational resources. 51Talk leads the way in online English education, catering to students of all ages with an emphasis on improving English proficiency through immersive one-on-one lessons with qualified foreign teachers.

Today, 51Talk collaborates with numerous organizations globally, impacting thousands of students with its innovative teaching methods and commitment to educational excellence.

For more information, visit 51Talk’s website.

