LOKLiK Announces U.S. and European Commercial Availability of its Brand-new Intelligent Cutter

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLiK, one of the new rising stars in the intelligent handicraft industry, is excited to announce its newly developed cutting machine, LOKLiK iCraft™, by the end of November and in December, respectively, in the U.S. and Europe. Build on months of deep research of thousands of DIY lovers and a noise-reduction technology custom-designed for the home crafters, LOKLiK iCraft™ enables numerous handmade gifts with no hassle, leveraging its full-length material cut, vast art library for free and mighty AI add-on.





Adopting a cutting-edge step motor and highly matching blades, LOKLiK iCraft™ has now been proven to demonstrate a great precision cut and premium print-then-cut function with accuracy of less than 0.5 mm offset, which is powered by the pre-installed photoelectric sensors and specific algorithms, capable of processing over 100 most popular crafting paper and vinyl materials, including heat transfer vinyl, permanent vinyl, sublimation paper, and especially, the printable vinyl sticker paper.

Insert the matching deep-point blade in the intelligent cutting machine, and thicker materials can be tapped into for a wider application, being designed to meet the unique needs of thick leather, PVC templates, EVA foam boards, and even thin magnetic sheets that support more creative and practical ideas to pop.





“After the long and deep investigation from our customers and craft lovers within two years, we hope to bring novices and seasoned crafters more inspiration and efficiency with this whole-new machine and its accessories. And that’s why we remain steadfast in developing a continuously updated design library, LOKLiK Workshop™, and improving the connected graphic editing program, LOKLiK IdeaStudio™ with more AI-related functions,” said Tim Lei, the product director of LOKLiK.

Achieving over 18,000 free artistic pre-made images and 30+ fonts, plus 20 AI-generated images with no cost per day via only a few prompts, LOKLiK IdeaStudio™ serves as a mighty and versatile accompanying of LOKLiK iCraft™, offering crafters better access to an extensive collection of designs fitting in various themes and occasions. What’s more, the built-in upgraded AI image conversion enables photo-to-image for users to customize smoothly their memorial crafts.





“LOKLiK iCraft™ and its powerful high-tech eco-system are meant to provide insight into our care for art and craft hobbyists. As a user-centric brand, we are committed to pursuing innovation while delivering users a more comprehensive and soothing crafting experience. And to give back our old friends’ support and love, this machine will be on pre-sale at $30 off its list price, $229.99, with all the art library and the AI-powered pro features for free,” said Herman, the CEO of LOKLiK.

