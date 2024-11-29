Intchains Group Limited Announces Updates to Its ETH Activity and Holdings

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announces updates to its ETH activity and holdings.

During the period between September 30, 2024 and November 28, 2024, the Company acquired approximately 915.3 ETHs for approximately RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million) in cash, at an average price of approximately RMB22,626 (US$3,123) per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses. The ETH purchases were made using our cash flows.

As of November 28, 2024, the Company, together with its subsidiaries, held an aggregate of approximately 5,066.6 ETHs, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately RMB107.0 million (US$14.8 million) and an average purchase price of approximately RMB21,117 (US$2,914) per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of highperformance computing ASIC chip products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com.

Exchange Rate Information

The unaudited United States dollar (“US$”) amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2455 on November 22, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate

Forward-Looking Statements

