Global Airport Construction Projects Q3 2024 - Ranked Listings of the Key Operators for the Sector, Showing the Leading Contractors, Consulting Engineers and Project Owners

This report provides a detailed analysis of airport construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.



The global airport projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst in Q3 2024, is worth $589.1 billion - less than the $616.2 billion pipeline recorded in Q2 2024.

By region, North America accounts for the largest portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at $142.5 billion, followed by North-East Asia, which has a pipeline value of $111.7 billion, and South-East Asia, $87.7 billion. The pipeline of projects in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) stands at $75.5 billion, $53.9 billion for Western Europe, $36.5 billion for Eastern Europe, $34 billion for South Asia, $17.7 billion for Australasia, $16.7 billion for Latin America, and $13.1 billion for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).



