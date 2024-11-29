Queensland Demolition Company Says Work Sites Should Never Skimp on Dust Management Services

Brisbane City, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Construction sites are known for their dynamic and chaotic environments, but dust is an invisible danger that shouldn't be ignored.

While it may seem harmless, uncontained dust on construction and renovation sites threatens the health of workers, residents, neighbours and even the surrounding natural ecosystem.

There's no way to completely avoid dust and debris on construction sites, due to the materials used. Common tasks like cutting, grinding, jackhammering and ground demolition work create large amounts of hazardous airborne particles.

Joseph Principato, CEO of Queensland demolition and rubbish removal company Spotless Demolition, says it's vital for construction companies to implement effective dust management services to keep everyone safe, especially when it comes to protecting people from hazardous silica dust. "At Spotless Demolition, we believe that dust management is not just a precaution — it's a fundamental responsibility," said Mr Principato. "The dangers of airborne particles, particularly silica dust, are often underestimated, but the risks are very real. Exposure can lead to severe health issues, from chronic respiratory conditions to life-threatening diseases like silicosis. "By implementing advanced dust control measures, we're not only protecting our workers but also ensuring the safety of the surrounding community."

One of the most dangerous types of construction dust is respirable crystalline silica (RCS), which is commonly released during activities like cutting, drilling, or grinding concrete, bricks, tiles, sandstone, granite and other materials. Inhaling these fine particles can lead to a range of severe health conditions, including silicosis, lung cancer, kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Silicosis, a progressive and often fatal disease, occurs when silica particles become embedded in the lungs, causing inflammation and scarring. It's a silent threat, as symptoms may not appear until significant damage has occurred.

In Australia, more than 600,000 workers are potentially exposed to silica dust, according to the federal government. Recent changes to Australian Work Health and Safety (WHS) regulations have tightened the requirements for managing silica dust on construction sites, reflecting growing concerns about health impacts.

Since September 2024, construction sites have been required to implement stronger protections for processing materials that contain at least one per cent of crystalline silica. As part of a wider dust control strategy, businesses must conduct regular air monitoring, implement dust suppression systems and provide appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to workers.

Failure to comply with strict regulations can damage a company's reputation and endanger the lives of workers and nearby communities. Companies that take safety shortcuts face severe penalties, including fines and potential legal action.

Spotless Demolition's dust control services deploy cutting-edge industrial air cleaners from Husqvarna, which are designed to drastically reduce airborne particles and create a safer work environment. Their air cleaners use a two-stage filtration system to target concrete dust, fine sanding dust and gypsum dust. The combination of easy-to-clean polyester pre-filters and high-efficiency HEPA H13 filters captures particles as small as 0.3 microns with 99.99% accuracy.

These machines are portable, easy to use and equipped with safety warning systems, ensuring optimal performance on every job site.

"Spotless Demolition's comprehensive dust management practices allow for a cleaner, more sustainable renovation or demolition process, helping protect both people and the environment," said Joseph Principato from Spotless Demolition. "Effective dust removal not only improves air quality but also prevents dust from settling on surfaces, reducing site clean-up costs and protecting nearby soil and water from contamination. Finally, cleaner air extends the lifespan of construction machinery, which increases efficiency and reduces downtime."

