A21 Launches National Anti-Human Trafficking PSA with Government, Non-Profit, and Industry Leaders During Peak Holiday Travel Season

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans travel for the Thanksgiving holiday and into the busiest travel season of the year, global anti-human trafficking organization A21 is amplifying its national awareness campaign, “ Can You See Me? ” in the U.S. in collaboration with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Outfront Media, Amtrak, Port Authority of NY and NJ (PANYNJ), and Omni Hotels.

Launched earlier this week, the campaign features striking visual ads on Times Square billboards and in transportation hubs and digital platforms, exposing the hidden-in-plain-sight reality of modern-day slavery and urging millions of commuters and tourists to stay vigilant for signs of human trafficking during the peak holiday travel season. This impactful campaign is made possible through partnerships with Outfront Media , Lamar Advertising Company , and Thorsen Construction who have generously collaborated to amplify this vital message across some of the most visible and high-traffic locations in the U.S.

The "Can You See Me?" global campaign has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation with the Human Trafficking Impact of the Year in Transportation Award, having generated over 6 billion impressions across more than a dozen countries. For example, in the UK, human trafficking hotline calls have increased by 300%, leading to a 1,200% rise in victim identification. In Mexico, the campaign prompted a tip resulting in the recovery of 26 minors and three infants.

"Can You See Me? is a powerful tool to mobilize the public in the fight against human trafficking,” said Christian Elliott, Global Development Director at A21. “Each of us has an instinct for noticing when something feels off, yet too often, we hesitate, thinking it may not be serious enough to report. This campaign bridges that critical gap, turning public vigilance into meaningful action. By encouraging people to share even small observations, 'Can You See Me?' empowers communities to contribute vital information that could be the missing piece in a police investigation, ultimately helping to save lives.”

A21 has partnered with Manor House Films to further amplify this issue through the power of storytelling. Their recently released film, City of Dreams , highlights the courageous journey of a young boy fighting to escape the grip of slavery and human trafficking. A portion of the film proceeds will be donated to A21’s efforts to spread awareness, eradicate slavery, and provide aid to survivors across the globe.

About A21:

A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through prevention, intervention, and aftercare. With programs currently operating across over 20 countries worldwide, A21 is a global anti-human trafficking organization dedicated to abolishing slavery everywhere, forever. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 believes slavery can be prevented, victims can be identified and assisted, perpetrators can be brought to justice, and millions of survivors can step into a life of independence. A21.org

About the Campaign: "Can You See Me?" raises awareness of human trafficking by partnering with law enforcement, governments, businesses, and NGOs to turn awareness into action. Learn more at A21.org/CanYouSeeMe .

Press artwork:

Images | Videos (60-sec each): Online Child Sexual Exploitation , Domestic Sex Trafficking , Sex Trafficking with a Student | Quotes & Testimonials | A21 Impact Report

Attachments