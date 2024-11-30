Nine-month unaudited financial results of AB Pieno zvaigzdes for 2024

According to preliminary unaudited data, AB “Pieno žvaigždės” sales revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 159.2 million, or 4.1% higher than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2023 was EUR 153.0 million).

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 16.7 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 18.2 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated a net profit of EUR 11.5 million. In the first nine months of 2023, the company had generated a net profit of EUR 12.6 million.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

