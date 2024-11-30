NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kikoff, a fast-growing credit-building service, has been recognized as one of the Best Credit Builder apps of 2024 by Expert Consumers, a trusted source for consumer reviews. Known for its accessible, straightforward approach to credit growth, Kikoff has earned high marks from industry experts and users alike, making it a highly recommended solution for individuals new to credit as well as those working to improve.





Kikoff - can strengthen credit by focusing on payment history, credit utilization, and account age.





A Spotlight on Kikoff’s Core Products





The Expert Consumers review acknowledges Kikoff’s strategic focus on the five critical factors that impact credit scores: credit utilization, payment history, types of credit, length of credit history, and recent credit inquiries. By addressing major factors directly, Kikoff’s products provide users with tools to build credit in a balanced way.





Kikoff’s monthly plans are central to its service. Paired with a revolving line of credit, these plans are designed specifically to build credit history by positively impacting payment history, credit utilization, and account age over time.





Unlike traditional credit cards, Kikoff’s plans avoid the temptation to overspend - and make responsible credit habits easy. Monthly payments are interest-free, and Kikoff reports these to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, the three major credit bureaus, enhancing credit growth potential.









Alongside their monthly plans, Kikoff offers a Secured Credit Card that operates on the Mastercard network. The Kikoff Secured Credit Card uses deposited funds as a spending limit, allowing users to avoid overspending. Direct deposit functionality means users can access paychecks up to two days early, making Kikoff’s card an adaptable tool for everyday transactions. Moreover, the card’s fee-free overdraft protection offers increased flexibility, allowing for up to $200 in overdrafts each month, with limits increasing the longer users continue banking with Kikoff.





With a flat monthly fee of $5, Kikoff’s Basic plan offers credit-building support at one of the industry’s most affordable rates. Unlike other credit-building services that charge monthly fees ranging from $8 to $25, Kikoff eliminates added expenses such as administrative fees, annual fees, or late fees. For individuals looking to build credit on a budget, this streamlined, no-surprise pricing is a major advantage.





According to Kikoff, users who start under 600 and pay on time see an average growth of 51 points, highlighting real-word credit improvement. By emphasizing responsible financial habits like timely payments and low credit utilization, Kikoff helps users achieve lasting credit growth.





To know more about Kikoff’s credit building features, read the full expert review at Expert Consumers.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@expertconsumers.org)