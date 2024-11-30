IDEX Biometrics ASA – Preliminary result of the Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 13 November 2024 and 26 November 2024 regarding the subscription period (the “Subscription Period”), in the subsequent offering (the “Subsequent Offering”).

Shareholders who participated in this offering will also receive warrants to subscribe for additional shares at the same price (NOK 0.15 per share).

The Subscription Period expired 29 November 2024 at 16:30 CET. The company has been informed by Arctic Securities AS, that at the end of the Subscription Period, and based on preliminary count, valid subscription had been received for a total of approximately 27.6 million Offer Shares.

The final result of the Subsequent Offering is expected to be announced by the Company on or about 02 December 2024. Investors that are allocated Offer Shares can access information on the number of Offer Shares allocated through VPS on or about 02 December 2024. Further announcement in respect of the Subsequent Offering and the Offer Shares will be made in due course.

The due date for payment of the Offer Shares is on or about 04 December 2024. Subject to the payment of the Offer Shares by the subscribers, the share capital increase relating to the subsequent Offering is expected to be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the “NRBE” on or about 06 December 2024 and the Offer Shares will thereafter be delivered to the VPS account of the allocated subscribers on or about 07 December 2024. First day of trading of the Offer Shares on Oslo Stock Exchange is expected on or about 08 December 2024, after the share capital increase relating to the Subsequent Offering is registered wit the NRBE. A separate announcement will be made when the share capital has been registered.

Arctic Securities ASA is acting as manager in connection with the Subsequent Offering.

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 30 November 2024 at 18:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

The information is published in accordance with section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.