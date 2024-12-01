Siemens Healthineers and RadNet’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, DeepHealth, to Collaborate Around Elevating Ultrasound Workflows with AI-Powered SmartTechnology™

Siemens Healthineers and DeepHealth have signed a letter of intent to create AI-powered SmartTechnology™ to improve patient experience and operational efficiency in ultrasound.

The collaboration aims to facilitate remote operations, collaboration, and enhanced interpretation capabilities for increased diagnostic accuracy and consistency by combining Siemens Healthineers’ Acuson Sequoia with RadNet’s DeepHealth SmartSonography™.

A live demonstration of the technology will be held Tuesday, December 3, 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM CT at Booth #2529, South Hall, Level 3 at RSNA 2024, Chicago, IL.



LOS ANGELES and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Healthineers and DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming ultrasound operations through the implementation of SmartTechnology™ by embedding AI-powered health informatics within workflows and imaging hardware. The collaboration will combine Siemens Healthineers’ Acuson Sequoia ultrasound system, RadNet’s expertise in high-volume outpatient care, and DeepHealth’s SmartSonography™ solution powered by the cloud-native DeepHealth OS to tackle workflow and workforce challenges for enhanced operational efficiency and better patient experience.

High-volume ultrasound care settings face significant challenges, including workforce shortages, operator limitations and fatigue, and variability in image acquisition quality—factors that can impede timely and accurate diagnoses while contributing to unnecessary examinations. To tackle these challenges, a remote collaboration and image acquisition command center will enable experienced technologists to oversee image acquisition across multiple locations. In addition, enhanced enterprise viewer capabilities are intended to enable radiologists to review video capture of exams alongside standard ultrasound static images for a more comprehensive assessment, potentially improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing unnecessary rescans. This approach could significantly enhance access to higher-quality care and reduce patient recall rates.

“Ultrasound has long been plagued with challenges related to lack of standardization and variability among users, and this is only compounded with the global workforce shortage,” said Ajay Gannerkote, global head of ultrasound for Siemens Healthineers. “Siemens Healthineers focuses on practical AI, to make ultrasound smarter, faster, easier and more accessible. By collaborating with DeepHealth we can develop smarter ultrasound solutions that help improve productivity and access to high-quality imaging for more people.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Siemens Healthineers to redefine the landscape of ultrasound diagnostics through SmartTechnology™,” said Kees Wesdorp, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health segment. "By integrating our AI-powered SmartSonography™ solution with Siemens Healthineers’ industry-leading ultrasound systems, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and empower healthcare professionals to deliver more accurate and timely patient care. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to empower breakthroughs in care through imaging for both providers and patients."

SmartSonography™ is designed to include: 1) a remote-acquisition platform that will enable real-time scanning, assistance, training, monitoring, and protocol standardization across an imaging fleet from a single interface, intending to facilitate seamless collaboration and resource scaling in complex healthcare environments, efficient patient management and enhanced clinical confidence; 2) a cloud-native enterprise viewer accessible from anywhere that will combine essential Picture Archive and Communication Systems (PACS) functionality with cloud-native technology for fast image streaming and seamless access to data with the aim to increase diagnostic accuracy and consistency.

Siemens Healthineers harnesses AI to make ultrasound exams faster, smarter and more accessible to healthcare settings worldwide, including underserved areas. Siemens Healthineers has recently refreshed its Ultrasound portfolio and has a fleet of systems that are designed with AI and future development in mind. The company is focused on cardiology, including leadership in interventional cardiology, and adiology/general imaging with unique offerings for liver, breast, vascular and MSK. On December 1, 2024, the Acuson Sequoia 3.5 was introduced with a first-of-its-kind AI Abdomen feature that automatically labels and measures organs in milliseconds to improve standardization, and brings new capabilities in breast and MSK imaging.

Together, Siemens Healthineers and DeepHealth are committed to exploring next-generation ultrasound solutions that would enhance the diagnostic process, dramatically reduce scan time and operator-dependant variability, and enable better patient care.

For more information, visit the Siemens Healthineers (#2529) and DeepHealth (#1340) booths at the Radiological Society of North America 2024 Annual Meeting, which will be held between 1 and 5 December in Chicago, U.S.A. A live demonstration of the technology will be held Tuesday, December 3, 10AM – 10:30AM CT at Booth #2529, South Hall, Level 3.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 399 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet's Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (i.e., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth and Kheiron breast AI and Quantib prostate and brain AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system - DeepHealth OS - that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

