Franklin-Based Attorney Ben Powers Shares Expert Insight on Dual Episodes of  Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Franklin, TN , Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Powers, a leading criminal defense attorney and founder of Legal Powers PLLC, is regularly featured as a guest panelist on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. His most recent appearances on the show focused on the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Simpson, a high-profile case that continues to capture national attention.



Recognized as one of the top defense attorneys in Tennessee, Ben Powers brought his extensive expertise to the discussion, shedding light on critical aspects of criminal investigations. His analysis offered a deeper understanding of key investigative techniques, including the use of cell phone and cell tower data to establish movement patterns, timelines, and search perimeters. Powers also explored the challenges investigators face when evaluating the reliability of witnesses and the complexities inherent in missing persons cases.

Powers’ invitation to return to Crime Stories underscores his reputation as a trusted authority in criminal defense. Named one of the top criminal defense attorneys in Franklin by Expertise.com and a recipient of the Avvo Client’s Choice Award, Powers has built a stellar career rooted in his dedication to his clients. With over 390 glowing reviews on Google, he is among the most highly reviewed defense attorneys in Tennessee, earning the respect of both his clients and peers.

“It’s an honor to contribute to such an important conversation,” said Powers. “Investigations like the search for Suzanne Simpson are complex and require critical questions to be asked to ensure the investigation is properly supported by proof and evidence rather than assumptions and innuendo.”

As one of Tennessee’s most sought-after defense attorneys, Powers continues to make an impact both in and out of the courtroom. His media appearances, including these dual episodes of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, further highlight his commitment to educating the public on the complexities of criminal investigations.

