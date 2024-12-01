Australian Homewares brand, STYLD. launches the Baby, Let’s Go Outside collection - just in time for Summer

GOLD COAST, Australia , Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STYLD. introduces their newest collection - Baby, Lets Go Outside - a tribute to the Australian Summer, where you are invited to embrace the art of mindful living with accessories that do not compromise on sustainability.

Seamlessly blending the boundaries between indoor and alfresco, STYLD . features designs that are as playful as they are elegant.

Based on the Gold Coast and founded in 2023, STYLD. effortlessly transitions from the home environment to the vibrant energy of outdoor spaces with each item designed for versatility and multi-use.

A harmonious blend of the iconic Aussie alfresco lifestyle, the range is designed to enhance your outdoor dining and entertaining, transforming every occasion into a stylish, memorable event - picturesque Melamine plate sets , matching cooler bags , and luxurious organic cotton beach towels, robes and ponchos for the whole family.

One of the most exciting new product additions being unbreakable silicone drinkware (available from 2nd December), something that is unparalleled and in a uniquely Australian design. Featuring three elegantly crafted options: the Bubble Goblet, Bubble Champagne Coupe, and Bubble Gin Cup, these pieces are engineered for untroubled enjoyment of your favourite drinks, ensuring that the flavour of your beverages is never compromised, even in the most spirited of gatherings.

Engineered to handle the wildest of Summer adventures, the unbreakable silicone drinkware stands up to every toast, tumble and twist and will see you sipping fearlessly.

Baby, Let’s Go Outside is a celebration of the great outdoors, an invitation to elevate every alfresco experience, barbecue, and Summer party. It's about creating moments that are not only beautiful and functional but also indelibly etched in memory.

STYLD. embodies the fusion of fun and functionality with products designed for enjoyment across multiple uses, firmly rooting out the wastefulness of single-use items.

“I wanted to create a range in which every detail is crafted to elevate moments into cherished memories,” said Alicia Stephens, Founder & Creative Director of STYLD.

“I believe in the transformative power of aesthetics, whether it’s a cosy afternoon with loved ones or a spirited outdoor gathering - the STYLD. products are designed to enhance the experience and spread joy,” said Alicia.

Baby, Let’s Go Outside is available to order now: https://styld.net.au

Contact:

brisbane@glowbored.com

+617 3556 7756

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57540531-e4da-4350-9c86-4b7f4f89d1f1