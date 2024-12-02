Subsea7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 2 December 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 25 November 2024.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 25 November 2024 until 29 November 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 124,500 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 176.6471 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value

(NOK) 25 November 2024 - - - 26 November 2024 - - - 27 November 2024 - - - 28 November 2024 61,500 178.4877 10,976,994 29 November 2024 63,000 174.8503 11,015,569 Previously disclosed 14,738,804 105.5707 1,555,985,367 Accumulated 14,863,304 106.1660 1,577,977,929 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, and reflecting previous share cancellations of 7,787,967 shares, as well as share transfers to satisfy the Company's long-term incentive plan obligations, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 6,265,336 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

This is information that Subsea 7 S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

