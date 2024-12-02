Updated first day of trading in BTAs and subscriptions rights

Anoto Group AB (the "Company" or “Anoto”) today announces that the Company's board of directors has decided to update the first day of trading in BTAs (paid subscribed shares) and subscriptions rights on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Company’s ongoing rights issue. It has previously been communicated that the first day of trading in BTAs and subscription rights would be Monday 2 December 2024. The first day of trading in BTA and subscriptions rights is now instead Tuesday 3 December 2024.

The subscription period in the rights issue remains unchanged and runs from 2 December 2024 to 16 December 2024.

Subscription period: 2 December – 16 December 2024

Trading in subscription rights: 3 December – 11 December 2024

Trading in BTA: 3 December 2024 – 2 January 2025

Estimated first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm: January 10, 2025.

The prospectus

The prospectus prepared in connection with the rights issue (the “Prospectus”) is available on Anoto Group’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/financing-documents/ and Bergs Securities AB's website, www.bergssecurities.se. Within a couple of days, the Prospectus will also be published in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's prospectus register, www.fi.se.

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

This press release was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 08.00 CET on 2 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Important information

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision. The complete Prospectus has been published and is available on the Company's website, www.anoto.com and Bergs Securities AB's website, www.bergssecurities.se. Any potential investment decision should, in order for an investor to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with the decision to participate in the Rights Issue, be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus. Investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety. This press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations. No subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares in Anoto have been registered, or will be registered, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

Attachment